Kanye West once shamed Kim Kardashian’s fashion — and then Bianca Censori’s Grammy look happened

Kanye West is once again at the heart of controversies, reminding fans that when it comes to Kanye, there's never a dull moment

Kanye West's latest Grammy stint is grabbing major headlines as the hitmaker styled his current wife, Bianca Censori, in a skin-tight, sheer outfit which, essentially exposed her entire naked body to the world. Ye's controversial stint is grabbing major eyeballs, particularly because the singer previously questioned former wife Kim Kardashian's choice of attire. Internet is also calling out West's hypocrisy when he voiced displeasure on Kardashian's choice of outfit but had no qualms in styling Censori in a sheer dress.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston and Rémy Martin at MOMA on November 06, 2019 in New York City (Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards | Photo by Lars Niki)

A resurfaced 'KUWTK' clip shows West criticizing former wife Kardashian for dressing 'too sexy' at the 2019 Met Gala. In the clip, Kardashian tries on her waist-cinching Thierry Mugler dress and expresses her anxiety about impressing designer Thierry Mugler, calling him a 'fashion god' and hoping to make him happy with her Met Gala look, as per Page Six. However, the night before the big event, West voiced his discomfort with Kardashian’s revealing outfit, saying, "Like the corset, underwear, all of that vibe, I just feel like I just went through the transition where, from being a rapper, like, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife, like, 'Oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing her body off, showing this, showing that."

West then admitted, "I didn’t realize that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and [in] love and the father of now, about to be, four kids." Calling the corset 'a form of underwear," he questioned, "It's hot for who, though?" Kardashian, who was already stressing, confronted West, saying, "So like, the night before the Met, you're going to come in here and say that you're not into a corset back?" She explained that his comments were causing her' really bad anxiety,' pressing him further, "What are you talking about?" West appeared unaware of her distress, asking, “Why are you getting anxious?"

Kardashian then responded, "You knew last night I was having really bad anxiety, and I don’t need any more negative energy for you to now say that you’re not into me wearing a tight dress." West stood firm in his opinion, stating, "You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.” Kardashian quickly responded, pointing out that he had been the one to “build [her] up to be this sexy person and [have] confidence." She added, "Just because you’re on your journey and your transformation doesn’t mean that I’m in the same spot with you,” referencing his spiritual journey. West, visibly frustrated, stormed out, saying, "Ok, alright. Cool." Kardashian, unfazed, turned to her team and remarked, "That’s absolutely ridiculous."

If you are unaware, West and Censori cooked quite a storm in Grammy 2025 with her bold outfit. The couple initially appeared in coordinated all-black outfits, but Censori's reveal of a sheer, undergarment-free minidress under her fur coat left a lasting impression on the Internet, as per Music News. While the couple made a quick exit from the event shortly after, West became one of the most discussed human on Social Media.