'Judge Judy' plaintiff’s tasteless joke in the courtroom still remains the show's most bizarre moment

Judge Judy Sheindlin was left dumbfounded after a plaintiff's cringe joke

The Emmy Award-winning show 'Judge Judy' has always been a fan favorite, but there are certain moments in the reality show that are more than enough to give facepalms. Released on September 16, 1996, 'Judge Judy' was presided over by former Manhattan Family Court Judge Judith Sheindlin and grabbed major headlines until curtains were pulled on July 23, 2021. Following its glorious run time, there are nostalgic moments that keep popping up, and one of them is an awful joke that left the entire courtroom dumbfounded.

A photo of Judy judge reviewing the Menendez brothers resentencing ( Image Source: NBC)

During a case involving a landlord-tenant dispute, the plaintiff tried to crack a joke, but unfortunately that only resulted in derailing the proceedings. When Judge asked whether the defendant lived in his 'home, apartment, or condo,' he paused and quipped, "It was in the basement of my trailer," which was quickly followed by, "No, I'm just kidding, it was in the basement of my home," as per Market Realist. While the plaintiff might have been expecting a chuckle or two, unsurprisingly the courtroom remained awkwardly silent, and Judge Judy, unimpressed, shot back, "We got off on the wrong foot, Mr. Russell. I'm going to assume you wanted to get off on the right foot with me, so we're going to start again."

While the joke failed to land, this is one of many unscripted moments that are the signature of the show’s enduring popularity. Even after the original series has ended, the fans continue to enjoy Judy's no-nonsense rulings on her current courtroom show, titled 'Judy Justice.' The spin-off series is available for streaming on IMDb TV and has been grabbing eyeballs for Judge Judy's sharp wit.

Furthermore, this is not the first time Judge Judy has had a brush-off with a strange plaintiff, as back in 2010, a segment featuring a dispute over smashed TVs and a dead cat was also a strange one. The case involved plaintiff Kate Levitt fabricating a story about her cat’s death, allegedly caused by her partner smashing a TV box during a fight, as per Listverse. However, it later turns out to be a phony case that was filed just to secure a settlement and a free trip to Los Angeles. The story fell apart under scrutiny, with inconsistent timelines and no evidence. Judge Judy dismissed the case, bluntly calling it 'a story of a dumb girl.'

The Lifetime Achievement Emmy winner is also grabbing major headlines when she recently decided to file a defamation lawsuit against Accelerate360, the parent company of the National Enquirer and InTouch Weekly. The defamation was filed for publishing an article that falsely claimed Judy sought a new trial for the Menéndez brothers, as per Deadline. Filed by attorney Eric M George in Collier County, Florida, the 60-page suit seeks a jury trial and unspecified 'general and special damages.' Judy expressed her frustration, stating, "When you fabricate stories about me to make money for yourselves with no regard for the truth or the reputation I’ve spent a lifetime cultivating, it’s going to cost you." She further added that the aftermath of the actions has to be expensive so that the fake reports stops.