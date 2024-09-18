Josh Gad reveals his biggest regret voicing Olaf in 'Frozen' franchise

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Josh Gad, the voice behind the iconic character of Olaf in the 'Frozen' franchise, revealed his greatest regret in a TikTok video on Thursday, September 12, during Fan Expo Canada. The talented actor reflected on his portrayal of the beloved character and expressed regret for using his natural voice for Olaf.

In the video, Gad reveals that he would have given the well-known character a different voice if given another chance. Gad first starred in 'Frozen' in 2013 and reprised the role in its 2019 sequel, 'Frozen 2.' The popular franchise is making a comeback with 'Frozen 3', which is set for release on November 24, 2027. Furthermore, 'Frozen 4' is also under development, while its exact release date remains unknown.

Why Josh Gad regret using his natural voice for Olaf?

Gad stated unequivocally in the interview, that he gets quite uncomfortable at supermarkets when he hears his voice drawing the attention of little children. He confessed that his biggest regret was using his natural voice for the character.

Based on his statement, it is evident that the actor's dread about the character's voice suggests he might have preferred giving Olaf a different voice, as everyone knows him wherever he goes. After all, the adored snowman sounds just like him. The actor said that most people tell him he has a very distinctive voice, which they generally like. That's why he attempts to offer it to them whenever he can.

Fans express their support for Josh Gad's natural voice in 'Frozen'

As soon as Gad revealed the startling news, fans flocked to the TikTok video to show support for Gad's natural voice for the famous character. One fan wrote, "Olaf wouldn't be Olaf without HIS voice." Another added, "We NEED his voice as Olaf."

Another fan wrote, "Olaf is perfect the way he is." One fan noted, "But that voice is iconic, it makes Olaf seem so gentle and innocent and smart and oblivious." Another wrote, "His voice is like a warm hug." While another fan jokingly said, "If u close your eyes it's really weird that Olaf is saying this."

Why Olaf was almost axed from 'Frozen'?

While it's difficult to imagine 'Frozen' without our cherished snowman Olaf, it almost happened. According to co-director Jennifer Lee, the early feedback to the film was to 'kill the snowman,' as reported by Variety. Nevertheless, Gad’s portrayal of Olaf won over the filmmakers, helping to secure the film’s enormous success. The 2013 movie grossed over $1.2 billion while the 2019 follow-up brought in even more with $1.45 billion.