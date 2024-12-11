Jonathan van Ness speaks out on prevalent set tensions amid 'monster' accusation

Jonathan van Ness has been vocal about allegations against him, denying them from the beginning

In early 2024, 'Queer Eye' star Jonathan van Ness faced allegations from several crew members describing him as a "monster" to work with on the show's set. Insiders close to the show revealed that Van Ness, who plays the role of a warm and caring onscreen figure, was behind a toxic environment on set. Crew members described him as "demeaning," "abusive," and having "rage issues," saying he often lashed out at colleagues and kept tension on set. This, according to them, contributed to the strained atmosphere on set.

Van Ness has since taken to social media to respond to the claims, denying the accusations. In an interview with the 'Table Manners' podcast, he said the claims had been "taken out of context" and that the journalist behind the story was seeking to portray him in a bad light. He said the allegations were deeply painful, and for weeks, he avoided social media as he found it too emotionally hurtful.

Jonathan van Ness says allegations against him are ‘untrue’

Jonathan van Ness has publicly denied allegations against him, calling them "untrue." An exposé by 'Rolling Stone' in early 2024 accused him of being emotionally abusive and creating a toxic work environment on the set of 'Queer Eye'.



He, however, insisted that the allegations were not a reflection of who he really was amidst the negative publicity. Van Ness also shared that the 'Queer Eye' team had known about the article for months before it was published and felt uncomfortable during that time. Still, he focused on the support from his family, husband, and team, using the situation as an opportunity for self-reflection.

Is Jonathan van Ness diagnosed with HIV?

Jonathan van Ness has been diagnosed with HIV. In 2019, he publicly revealed in his memoir, 'Over the Top', that he had been living with HIV since 2012. He shared his story to help reduce the stigma around HIV and to raise awareness about the importance of getting tested. Van Ness explained that he had struggled with fear and shame surrounding his diagnosis for years but ultimately decided to speak out in hopes of helping others feel more comfortable with their own health journeys.

He has reiterated that HIV is not a death sentence, and such people can lead a healthy life with modern treatments. The moment he came out was powerful, as it contributed to increasing awareness and normalizing conversations around HIV. Since his announcement, Van Ness has continued to advocate for HIV prevention and education.