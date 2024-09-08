John Holmes and The Wonderland Massacre: How infamous star took his secrets to the grave

John Holmes's role in the killings will be explored in 'The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood'

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some readers. Discretion is advised

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As the world advances at rocket speed, one mystery still baffles is the enigmatic Wonderland Massacre that remains unsolved, which will be explored in Prime Video's upcoming documentary series, 'The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood.'

The infamous Wonderland Massacre shocked the world when it occurred and continues to be a subject of intense speculation, with the true identities of the killers remaining unknown despite extensive investigation. On July 1, 1981, five members of the Wonderland Gang were killed in Los Angeles as part of the infamous massacre. The case is particularly infamous due to the involvement of adult film actor John Holmes, whose role in the killings has been the subject of widespread speculation.

What happened to John Holmes?

John Holmes was a famous adult movie actor (YouTube/@flashback)

John Holmes was a well-known adult movie actor, with almost 573 films to his credit. However, he soon spiraled into drug addiction, and although his involvement in the massacre became a topic of speculation, Holmes denied any participation despite his arrest.

His troubles began when his career declined, leading to increased drug dependency. During this period, he encountered Eddie Nash, a drug dealer and nightclub owner. This marked a turning point, as Holmes became involved with the Wonderland Gang, according to Historica.

What did John Holmes confess about 'The Wonderland Massacre'?

John Holmes allegedly confessed his involvement in the Wonderland massacre to his wife Sharon Holmes (YouTube/@flashback)

Although Holmes never admitted his involvement to the authorities, leaving his participation a subject of speculation, his wife, Sharon Holmes, revealed that he had confessed to her. Sharon revealed that after a visit from John Holmes, during which she bathed him while he sobbed, he confessed to her about his involvement in the murders, as per the Los Angeles Times. He told Sharon that he was forced into participating in the murders by Eddie Nash's associates.

Holmes alleged that Nash's henchmen, armed with guns, forced him to lead them to the Wonderland house, where Holmes was held at gunpoint and witnessed the brutal murders of the residents. However, what could be the reason for such barbaric killings? As per reports, Nash suspected the gang of firearm robbery and was convinced that Holmes was also involved in the theft. Allegedly, Holmes was taken to Nash, who instructed him to guide them to the Wonderland house, where the killing spree began shortly thereafter.

Did John Holmes confess his role in the killing to the authorities?

John Holmes died in 1987 from AIDS-related complications (YouTube/@flashback)

Despite Sharon's claims that Holmes confessed to his involvement in the killings, he never admitted his participation to the authorities and maintained his innocence until he died in 1987. According to The New York Times, Holmes died from AIDS-related complications.

With his death, the mystery of the Wonderland Massacre was banished to the depths of darkness, as investigators failed to uncover the truth behind the infamous murders. Even four decades later, the case remains shrouded in speculation.

How to stream 'The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood'?

A screengrab from the trailer of (YouTube/@mgm+)

'The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Don't have Prime Video? Don't worry, we have you covered!

Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually, with various discounts available. 'Prime Access' is $6.99/month for government assistance recipients, while 'Prime Student' is $7.49/month or $69/year for college students, and includes exclusive benefits.

'The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood' trailer