Joely Fisher recalls ‘Ellen’ episode that sparked bomb threats on the set: “It was very, very dark..."

During season four, the family entertainer was at the center of a contentious narrative which led to media frenzy and an imminent threat.

American sitcom 'Ellen' starring Ellen DeGeneres, Joely Fisher, Clea Lewis, and David Anthony Higgins among others aired between 1994 to 1998. During season four, the family entertainer was at the center of a contentious narrative. As per People, in March 1997, the show debuted a two-part episode called 'The Puppy Episode,' which marked DeGeneres' first-ever televised appearance as a lesbian. When the information leaked into the mainstream media, it sparked a flurry that even turned into a bomb threat according to Fisher. “I had forgotten the bomb threats and the dog sweeping the studio every tape night, where we would all clear the stage, and they would make sure that someone wasn't going to bomb us,” she recalled while appearing on Still Here Hollywood podcast in November last year. “It was very, very dark,” she added.

According to USA Today, the iconic episode smashed television ratings with over 36 million viewers tuning in to watch the moment. Actress Laura Dern recounted the chaos, "A lot of people in my life really worried." Although Dern was cautioned against playing a lesbian character in the production, she accepted the challenge and was famously part of the "coming out" scene. "I was excited. I didn’t think twice about it. It was a great opportunity," the 'Jurassic Park' actress said. "And then the calls started coming in once I’d said yes, from a couple of advisers in Hollywood who were out gay men, (telling me) to not do it."

Dern, who played DeGeneres' love interest in the sitcom recalled the imminent threat the cast members felt after agreeing to star in the episode, she confessed the bomb threat loomed over them even after several years. "The first time I became aware was, Oprah and I were having a snack, and suddenly a flood of cops swarmed the set and the stage while we were rehearsing," she shared. "They’re like, 'There’s been a bomb threat, we’re sweeping the stage.' And they start literally rushing us off the stage." The same year Oprah Winfrey faced severe backlash for giving DeGeneres the platform to fight for LGBTQ rights by revealing her sexuality status.

Ellen DeGeneres at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 05, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Steve Granitz)

According to Oprah Daily, she challenged social and religious notions while defending her choice to give the stand-up comedian a collective public voice. "I have a different view of Christianity than you do, okay. The God I serve doesn't care whether you're tall or short or whether you were born Black or Asian or gay," Winfrey replied countering an audience who had questioned - "I've seen it in the Bible, it clearly states that homosexuality is wrong." The media mogul went on to declare that she wasn't influenced by dogmas and took full responsibility for herself going to heaven or hell. "Ellen says she's gay. I believe God created her gay. I believe God did that," she added.

In April 2022, the veteran comedian celebrated 25 years of her historic episode, "When I came out, people warned me that it was going to ruin my career, and they were right for a while," she revealed on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. "Actually, for exactly three years, I lost my career. But look at me now." The talk show host emotionally recollected her journey in the industry since proclaiming her authentic self and receiving tremendous success.