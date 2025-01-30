Joe Rogan pokes fun at 'Yellowstone,' claims the show tricked viewers: "What is this..."

Joe Rogan mocked the blockbuster drama series on his podcast and his rationale is actually quite valid.

One cannot deny that 'Yellowstone' makes for good TV where family drama is dished out with gripping suspense. Since its premiere in 2018, 'Yellowstone' has gained phenomenal success and made a place for itself in the hearts of viewers. However, that does not mean the show never received criticism. As the seasons progressed, critics became more vocal about the decline in storylines. Joe Rogan, for instance, mocked the blockbuster drama series— but for a very different reason, the rationale behind which is quite understandable.

Comedian Joe Rogan performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on April 17, 2019, in Pasadena, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael S Schwartz)

Filmed in various locations across Montana, 'Yellowstone' follows the Dutton family as they fight to protect their vast cattle ranch from constant threats. Reflecting on the same, Rogan in his podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' mocked how the show's popularity made fans buy properties in Montana without realizing just how harsh the winter weather can be, as per Newsweek.

Rogan shared that these new residents might be in for a rude awakening when they experience the extreme cold. In conversation with guest Bert Sorin, he joked "How many people got super confused by that show and bought a house there and they're like, 'What is this... why is the ground solid?... Everything freezes. It's a different way to live, that's for sure."

Many people did in fact relocate to Montana since 'Yellowstone' debuted, which gave states' tourism a boom. A study, conducted by the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research and the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research, showed the show was responsible for 2.1 million visitors in 2021, contributing over $730 million to the state's economy, as per 8KPAX.

Filmed in locations such as Darby, Hamilton, Missoula, and the Bitterroot Valley, 'Yellowstone' showcased Montana's stunning scenery to over 12 million viewers during its season five premiere. A 2022 study by BBER cited that the Western saga had a significant economic impact. BBER director Patrick Barkey commented, "Extending our previous analysis to include the impacts of tourism spending was eye-opening."

The filming of the show takes place at Chief Joseph Ranch, which is located in the town of Darby, as per reports. Tourists can stay at the ranch, revisiting their Dutton family memories. While the 'Yellowstone' ranch is not currently taking reservations for 2024 and 2025, it offers two cabins for guests: the Ben Cook Cabin, which was once used by Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and the Fisherman Cabin, which formerly belonged to Lee Dutton (Dave Annable). Both cabins can accommodate up to eight people and feature a full kitchen and grill. The Ben Cook Cabin rents for $1,700 per night for four guests, while the Fisherman Cabin rents for $1,400 per night for four guests, with a $50 per-person fee for additional guests.