Jimmy Kimmel’s paycheck in 2025 is proof why he's still the king of late-night talk shows

While Jimmy Kimmel’s net worth is more than most late-night talk show hosts, he revealed how hosting the Oscars paid him 'nothing'

Jimmy Kimmel’s journey to success is truly inspiring. From his early days as a comedian on cable TV to becoming the host of a long-running late-night show on ABC, Kimmel has built a career many can only dream of. As the longest-serving current late-night talk show host since Conan O’Brien’s retirement in 2021, his influence in the entertainment world is undeniable. On March 10, 2024, Kimmel hosted the Oscars for the fourth time, further cementing his place in Hollywood. With a career filled with such remarkable achievements, one can’t help but wonder, just how much does this comedic powerhouse earn?

Kimmel worked hard to achieve his success. He started in radio during high school, hosting a Sunday night interview show at a local college station. By 1989, he got his first paying radio job as a morning co-host on 'The Me and Him Show' at KZOK-FM in Seattle. However, after 10 months, he and his co-host Kent Voss were fired due to stunts that caused $8,000 in lost advertising. A year later, they were fired again from WRBQ-FM in Tampa. Kimmel then hosted his own show at KCMJ in Palm Springs, California, where he brought in Carson Daly, a family friend, as an intern, as reported by People.

Later, he worked for five years as 'Jimmy the Sports Guy' at KROQ-FM in Los Angeles, where he met comedian Adam Carolla. Although he wasn’t initially interested in TV, Kimmel agreed to co-host the game show 'Win Ben Stein’s Money' on Comedy Central in 1997. This role boosted his career and earned him an Emmy in 1999. That same year, he and Carolla created the comedy show 'The Man Show', which allowed them to start Jackhole Productions. In 2003, Kimmel left 'The Man Show' to host his own late-night talk show on ABC, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' This show made him a household name and one of the top stars in late-night television.

Kimmel has a net worth of $50 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earned this fortune through his work as a comedian, talk show host, actor, screenwriter, and producer. Most of his wealth comes from hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on ABC, where he reportedly earns $15 million annually. This salary matches Stephen Colbert's at CBS and is slightly less than Jimmy Fallon’s $16 million at NBC. Kimmel has been open about the much lower pay for hosting the Oscars. In 2022, when Wanda Sykes appeared on his show, they discussed how little the gig pays. Sykes joked that her pay was probably SAG-AFTRA scale, the union minimum. Kimmel, who reportedly made only $15,000 hosting the Oscars, revealed that the Academy pays “close to nothing.” He jokingly said at the time, "And there’s one of me! You guys will probably have to split that," as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Jimmy Kimmel attends Metallica's 'All Within My Hands' Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

With 170 episodes of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in an average season, Kimmel makes about $88,235 per episode, before any bonuses or royalties. It’s estimated that he earns around $24 million a year, which includes a $3 million bonus from ABC and additional income from other projects. Despite his success, Kimmel is unlikely to host the Oscars for a fifth time in 2025. He joked, "I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," when announced as the host for the 96th Academy Awards.