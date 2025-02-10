Jimmy Kimmel pretended to be Danny DeVito with a mask so realistic, it creeped us out a bit

Veteran comedian Jimmy Kimmel once surprised actor and filmmaker Danny DeVito in the most unusual way possible. DeVito appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in October 2019 and discussed his work in 'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia', his violin-playing days on 'Taxi,' and his experience of working with Dwayne Johnson, as per Just Jared.

Danny DeVito and Jimmy Kimmel in a still from the popular talk show. Image Source: YouTube | Jimmy Kimmel Live

As their conversation progressed, host Kimmel informed DeVito about hyper flesh masks crafted by Landon Meir. As per Boingdoing, he informed, "A guy made a mask. Hyperflesh is the name of the company." Amused, DeVito responded, "That sounds sexy, Hyperflesh." What happened next left everyone in fits of laughter. Kimmel pulled out an uncanny mask of DeVito himself, who exclaimed, "Holy! [Bleep], [bleep], what the...Oh my God!”

In response, Kimmel remarked, "Pretty good, right?" as the audience cheered. Still in shock, DeVito reacted, "Oh, my God, man. Oh, my God. This is like holy [bleep]. This is the television sequel to Twins." Overwhelmed, the actor embraced Kimmel, adding, “Oh, man, you look great…Give me a hug, man!”

Devito was also surprised by a fan who chose to include him in their Christmas decor, according to Today. On X (formerly Twitter), @PanoParker shared a photo of an unconventional yet festive setup— a cardboard cutout of the 'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star standing in for a Christmas tree. They penned, "We don't have a Christmas tree, so we use Danny DeVito." The post soon went viral, and to everyone’s delight, DeVito himself responded, embracing the holiday spirit. He sweetly replied, "Love being your Christmas Danny."

Love being your Christmas Danny. https://t.co/XdR7Pt90at — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) December 20, 2022

Coming back to Kimmel, the comedian has a knack for pranking people— his waxwork prank still lives rent-free in our minds. For those unversed, before his wax statue went on display, Kimmel used it to prank his co-workers, as per People magazine. The host hid the figure around the office to surprise his team, especially his cousin Micki. Co-workers were startled when they ran into the figure on the talk show set. One exclaimed, "Oh my god, that scared the s— out of me!"

Cousin Micki’s reaction however was also priceless when she encountered it by the elevator. She screamed, "Oh my god, what the hell!” and admitted, "That scared the hell out of me." The figure kept appearing in various places— her office, the reception area, the kitchen— getting Micki to even throw her phone on one occasion. "I love him, but he keeps scaring me. It is so insane but so cute," she explained. The prank reached its peak when Kimmel posed as the wax figure. After Micki jumped in fear, thinking she was photographing the statue, Kimmel revealed himself, causing Micki to scream yet again. She exclaimed, "That is so messed up!"