Jimmy Kimmel makes Jenna Ortega uncomfortable with an awkward question that hasn’t aged well

Jimmy Kimmel’s uncomfortable conversation with Jenna Ortega about Disney’s treatment of child stars now feels cringeworthy and outdated

Since the debut of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Jimmy Kimmel has earned a reputation as one of the best talk show hosts, with many praising his style. His success has allowed him to build an impressive fortune for himself and his family, while also interviewing countless celebrities, including Jenna Ortega, whose role in 'Wednesday' made her an overnight sensation. Kimmel has never been shy about addressing controversies, especially after speaking out about Jay Leno’s treatment of Conan O’Brien and other scandals. So, it wasn’t surprising when he asked some tough questions during his 2022 interview with Ortega. However, things took an uncomfortable turn when they discussed how Disney treats child stars, as per The Things.

For a good talk show host, it’s important to connect with all kinds of people. Throughout history, some talk show hosts have excelled at this, while others have struggled, especially when interviewing younger guests. Conversations can often feel awkward when there’s a large age gap between the host and the guest. Unfortunately, this was the case during Kimmel's interview with Jenna in November 2022. Around four minutes in, Kimmel asked Ortega if she went to prom. Ortega explained that Disney threw a prom for its child stars, and at first, the conversation seemed fine. However, things became awkward after something Kimmel said made Ortega visibly uncomfortable.

After Ortega explained that Disney organized proms for their child actors, Kimmel suggested that the company may have had an ulterior motive. He implied that Disney might be trying to introduce its young stars so they could form relationships. At first, it seemed like Ortega might not have picked up on his comment. Ortega responded by saying she thought Disney organized the prom to help the child stars feel more normal. She added, “I think they’re trying to make us feel normal, but it’s just really awkward because you don’t know these kids and their parents are there. Oh, and people are socializing and promoting them. So it’s a really sweet thing on Disney’s part, but it is odd.”

The moment Kimmel made that remark, Ortega's energy changed noticeably. Previously leaning forward and engaged, Ortega leaned back and looked uncomfortable. She seemed stunned and unsure of how to respond. As the audience laughed, Ortega hesitated before mumbling, “I’ve never heard that idea suggested before.” The interaction became so awkward that Kimmel quickly moved on to a different topic. Earlier in the interview, Ortega had mentioned that it was her first time appearing on a late-night talk show.

Unfortunately, the uncomfortable exchange made headlines soon after. In December 2022, Evie Magazine published an article calling out Kimmel's “out of pocket” comment about Disney wanting its child stars to “create more Disney kids,” especially given reports about young actors being mistreated in the industry. The article also noted that Kimmel spoke to Ortega as if she were still a child, even though she was an adult, as reported by Just Jared Jr. Overall, the interview between Kimmel and Ortega left many viewers feeling uneasy.