Jimmy Kimmel has a much better gift for 'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair who won a treadmill

Back in 2015, 'The Price is Right' had some funny blunders, like when a model accidentally helped a contestant win a car or when the announcer fell while running backward. But one moment stood out even more for awkward reasons. A woman who lost both her legs in an accident won a treadmill. However, the contestant, Danielle Perez, took it all in good spirits. “This is literally the best day of my life,” she tweeted. “I’ve been popping wheelies all day.” She even tried to turn the awkward moment into a meme.

Later that week, Perez appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to talk about the unusual prize. She laughed and said, “Well, at least we know it’s not rigged.” Kimmel then tested her ability to guess prices and gave her a much more suitable prize, two tickets for one of the largest cruise ships! Well, isn't that just the perfect prize? Now, nearly a decade later, this moment is still remembered as one of the most memorable blunders in game show history, as reported by Time. Luckily enough, thanks to Kimmel for turning the moment into a more heartwarming one.

Many fans took to X to share their thoughts at the time on this bizarre incident. One viewer wrote, "You're awesome! Reading the tweets and I'm laughing. You have a great attitude. God bless you and congratulations on winning!" "Nice attitude of gratitude. NOT! Do what everyone does who wins what they do not need. Sell it," shared one viewer, while another user tweeted, "I love your positive attitude about this entire situation- amazing inspiration!" "You were such a great sport about it too! Hope you can make some good money out of it :) Roll on," shared another fan. One user shared, "You're such a good sport. pawn it and treat yourself lady!" "You are hysterical! I want to see one of your shows," commented a viewer.

Another one of the most unforgettable moments in 'The Price Is Right' history happened in 2015 when model Manuela Arbelaez accidentally gave away a brand-new car. During the 'Five Price Tags' game, the contestant had to guess the correct price of the car. Arbelaez, believing the contestant had chosen incorrectly, went to remove the price tag, but she accidentally revealed the correct answer before the contestant had finished guessing. The stunned contestant was declared the winner on the spot. Arbelaez, realizing her mistake, covered her face in embarrassment as Drew Carey and the audience burst into laughter. The incident quickly went viral, with many praising her reaction, as reported by Watch Mojo.

Another hilariously bizarre moment came in 2004 when model Rachel Reynolds accidentally crashed a car into the set. While presenting a new car, she attempted to drive it forward but miscalculated and hit part of the stage. The loud crash shocked the audience, but Reynolds, trying to remain professional, quickly recovered and continued the presentation. Drew Carey, who wasn't the host at the time, later joked about the incident in interviews. Collider reported that this moment remains one of the funniest bloopers in the show’s history, proving that live television can be as unpredictable as the contestants themselves.