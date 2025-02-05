Jimmy Kimmel had to physically remove Andy Dick after he creepily touched Ivanka Trump on live TV

Fans are slamming Andy Dick's inappropriate behaviour toward Ivanka Trump in a resurfaced video from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!.'

From Ellen DeGeneres's epic fall from grace to James Gordon's retirement from hosting, the popular American talk shows have always been controversy's favorite child. Not only the hosts, but inappropriate behavior of the guests also contributes to controversies, which not only gain public attention but also underline the dark side of Hollywood. In one such incident, Andy Dick grabbed major eyeballs for groping Ivanka Trump once on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show—'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.

Comedian Andy Dick attends the 4th Annual Light Up The Blues at the Pantages Theatre on May 21, 2016 in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevork Djansezian )



Dick was arrested for alleged sexual battery in 2022, but years before that, the actor and comedian publicly groped Ivanka. The incident unfolded during a 2007 appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!.' In resurfaced footage, Dick is seen rubbing his hands on Trump’s legs, asking, "You don’t play up the glitter on your legs?” Trump, visibly uncomfortable, tried to laugh it off while slapping his hands away, as per People.

Host Kimmel immediately intervened, telling Dick, "Andy, don’t, please, don’t touch Ivanka." As Trump tried to defuse the situation, she joked, "Oh wait, did I say I was single? I thought I had a boyfriend." Meanwhile, Kimmel, visibly uncomfortable, warned Dick, "Andy, please don’t. Donald Trump will kill both of us." Reportedly, Dick was physically removed from the stage. Shortly after, by a security member and Kimmel himself.

Kimmel later reflected on the incident, explaining that Dick was behaving erratically. "He was a little out of it," Kimmel told Extra. Describing how the situation escalated, Kimmel added, "She came out; he wanted a big, wet kiss. It was time for Andy to go, so I escorted him out by his feet." Despite being forcibly removed, Kimmel said Dick didn’t seem to take offense. "He’s Andy. He's not upset. He's not apologetic. He’s just nutty." Kimmel also admitted that Dick’s unpredictableness made him uneasy." He always makes me a little uncomfortable," he said. "You have no idea what he’s going to do next."

The Internet was also disgusted by Dick's behavior and shared their opinions on X. A tweet read, "Andy DICK may be the most appropriately named individual on earth. Whatever you think of Ivanka, you don't go on National TV and feel up any woman. Period." Another said, "I hate Andy Dick! He’s a loser!" Another fan said, "He's a loathsome human being." One person said, "He thinks he's funny. What a prick."

I have never found Andy to be funny. I have ALWAYS found him to be a DICK. ‘Nuff said. — Pamela Walton (@PamelaWalton17) July 6, 2018

In another video, Dick can be seen behaving inappropriately with Pamela Anderson. During a 2005 'Comedy Central' roast, Dick shockingly claimed to be Anderson’s 'breasts’ creator.' The man then walks behind Anderson and gropes her chest, as per USA Today. The 'Baywatch' stunner, visibly surprised, endured about a minute of his touching and squeezing before he made an offhand remark: "Don’t worry. She can't feel any of this." Anderson quickly shut him down, responding firmly, "I can so."