Jimmy Fallon's interview with Rami Malek has fans talking— but not in a way either of them expected

Jimmy Fallon's interview with Rami Malek went viral for all the wrong reasons, and it looks like netizens' opinions are divided on this one

Comedian Jimmy Fallon has been hosting 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on NBC since 2014. In recent years, rumors of a negative workplace environment have surrounded the Emmy-winning talk show. Reports have claimed that Fallon's unpredictable behavior on set while interacting with guests has been one of the causes. In 2023, a widely shared video showed the sketch producer reacting with "disgust" when Oscar-winner Rami Malek briefly touched his hand. "Well well, I just saw that Jimmy Fallon is trending for some of the wrong reasons. With that, here's a clip of an interesting interaction between Jimmy and Rami Malek. Jimmy seemed disgusted when his hand was touched," a fan criticized on X at the time.

However, online users had mixed reactions to the awkward television moment, some called it cringe while others supported the veteran comedian. "I thought he has like severe OCD and doesn't like unwelcomed touch. I thought he said this years ago," a viewer noted. "Because you don’t touch someone without their permission. I hate Fallon but not wanting to be touched is his right," an online user agreed.

"Cringe take," an X user slammed. "He spoke about this in an interview. He said that he felt at that very moment as if he had gotten aids through Rami's sweat," another fan chimed.

According to The Things, Malek was promoting Freddie Mercury's biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on the show when Fallon accidentally revealed a key scene. The 'Robot' actor recalled landing the lead role despite not being a professional dancer, singer, or pianist. "I told them, ‘Listen, guys, I’m not going to be the Hollywood actor that sells myself here — I don’t play the piano, I don’t think I’m a singer, I have a very unusual way of dancing and that’s the closest I can get to Freddie Mercury.’ I think they thought, here’s a humble actor for once," he said.

Rami Malek at "Bohemian Rhapsody" New York Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 30, 2018. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Steven Ferdman)

During the conversation, Fallon unknowingly mentioned a scene from Malek's film where he plays the piano upside down with his arms folded, to praise his acting prowess. "Spoiler alert," the Golden Globe winner quickly corrected Fallon’s mistake. It was then that Malek comfortingly held the late-night host's hand after he promptly apologized and admitted his error. Fans criticized Fallon, suggesting he was more focused on performing for the cameras than being genuine. Meanwhile, others believed Fallon was simply embarrassed by his own verbal slip, not by Malek’s kind response.

In 2023, Rolling Stone ran an investigation wherein 16 'Tonight Show' employees shared that “it becomes a nightmare very quickly," while working with an "erratic" Fallon. The staff members said they experienced mental breakdowns as a result of his unpredictable outbursts. “It was like, if Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone’s day is fucked,” a former employee revealed. The set allegedly had a 'cry room' where employees could release their stress. “People wouldn’t joke around in the office, and they wouldn’t stand around and talk to each other," the employee added.

As per Variety, Fallon apologized after the report was made public. “I feel so bad I can’t even tell you. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people,” he told his employees during a Zoom meeting. Fallon continued, “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends.” However, NBC did not comment on the allegations at the time, and the show resumed filming after briefly going off air due to the writer's strike.