Jimmy Fallon wearing blackface is still the most controversial and disturbing 'SNL' skit of all time

Jimmy Fallon is one celebrity who, despite having been at the heart of several scandals in the past, has managed to turn his life around. With 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' being a household favorite, things couldn't be better for the veteran comedian. However, a resurfaced video from over 20 years ago still haunts Fallon, casting a shadow on his otherwise illustrious career.

The said footage featured Fallon wearing blackface for a 'Saturday Night Live' skit as he impersonated Chris Rock alongside Darrell Hammond, ScreenRant reported. The controversy sparked the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty, with many accusing Fallon of being a racist and a bigot.

The controversy intensified as many pointed out NBC's hypocrisy, noting that while Megyn Kelly was fired for discussing blackface, Fallon faced no major repercussions. In 2018, Kelly's show 'Megyn Kelly Today' was canceled after she questioned the inappropriateness of White people wearing blackface for Halloween. As per reports, at the time, Kelly claimed that it was “OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character.”

Following the public outcry, Fallon apologized on X (formerly Twitter). He penned, “In 2000, while on 'SNL,' I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.” The public's reaction to his apology was mixed, with some expressing disappointment, while others voicing concerns about 'cancel culture.'

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this.



I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

Fallon is not the only host to wear blackface. Jimmy Kimmel once also came under fire when he used blackface in impressions of Black celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Karl Malone on 'The Man Show,' NPR reported. A resurfaced clip featured Kimmel on a basketball court wearing full-body dark makeup and using an exaggerated dialect.

Kimmel issued an apology in June 2020, stating, "There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke." Kimmel, who was on a summer break at the time, called his past use of blackface 'embarrassing.' He explained that he delayed addressing the concerns because he feared his apology would be seen as a sign of weakness by those who use prejudice to divide people. Kimmel also admitted that waiting to address the issue was a bigger mistake.

In his statement, Kimmel stressed his personal growth. He said, "I believe that I have evolved and matured over the last 20-plus years, and I hope that is evident to anyone who watches my show," as per The New York Times. He also acknowledged that the controversy may resurface, stating, "I know that this will not be the last I hear of this and that it will be used again to try to quiet me."