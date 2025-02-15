Jimmy Fallon was once a Calvin Klein model and we are so glad those days are behind him

His modeling stint will have you thanking the heavens he stuck to comedy.

While Jimmy Fallon's hosting skills have made him a household name, his modeling stint will have you thanking the heavens he stuck to comedy. In 2001, the popular host bagged the opportunity to model for Calvin Klein. Fallon, then in his late 20s, had become a star given his time on the Emmy-winning show, 'Saturday Night Live.' As per Good Housekeeping, Fallon, as one of the anchors on the 'Weekend Update' segment, won over viewers and critics alike with his spot-on impressions of celebs. His charming looks and personality eventually had Calvin Klein asking him to model for one of their campaigns.

During an interview with Paper Magazine in November 2001, Fallon shed light on his brief modeling career. He shared, "I really snuck that one in there. When it was all done, no one made fun of me or anything. As a comedian, you don't really think that you're good-looking, so when someone asks you if you'd like to model Calvin Klein, you're like, 'Oh my God, yes — yes, I want the billboard to be right over the Improv [a famous comedy club].'"

In a 2015 episode of 'The Tonight Show', Fallon candidly spoke about his modeling stint in conversation with 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor Jamie Dornan. Fallon began by asking Dornan about his ads for the brand and unexpectedly, brought up his own. Poking fun at himself, Fallon noted, “Since when does Calvin Klein make mechanics’ outfits? I couldn’t have more clothes on,” as per Inquisitr.

It is his throwbacks of the Calvin Klein ad that makes supermodel Karlie Kloss's appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring' in 2016 even more hilarious. Kloss, a former Victoria's Secret model, gave Fallon modeling tips. The duo posed together for an NBA-inspired fashion shoot. The Australian model began by showing Fallon how to nail a mid-air pose by jumping on a trampoline. "As a model, when you're on set, you're not going to have a trampoline," Kloss told Fallon, as per Self. She gracefully struck a dunking pose that seemed straight out of a Vogue cover. Before Fallon took the trampoline, Kloss advised— first to find his light and second to know where the camera was. As an amateur, Fallon's picture couldn't have been more awkward. The two subsequently also struck a few poses for a High School Musical-themed shot, complete with graduation caps.

In the years since the Calvin Klein ad, the 'Saturday Night Live' alum has been featured on several magazine covers including Men’s Health Magazine. Other than his modeling career, Fallon has also starred in many films such as 'Almost Famous', 'Anything Else', 'Taxi', 'Fever Pitch', 'The Year of Getting to Know Us', 'Get Hard', 'Jurassic World', 'Marry Me', 'The Stand In,' and 'Spirited,' amongst others. Fallon has also appeared in numerous television shows like 'Spin City', 'Band of Brothers', 'Sesame Street', 'Gossip Girl', 'Family Guy', 'Guys with Kids', 'Maya & Marty', 'The Spoils Before Dying', 'Only Murders in the Building', and 'The Boys.'