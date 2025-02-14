Jimmy Fallon terrorized guests with a weird Timothée Chalamet puppet — but the actor wasn’t amused

'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon sets the internet on fire when he bought a Timothée Chalamet ventriloquist puppet

The world was certainly not ready when the Timothée Chalamet ventriloquist doll went for sale on eBay for $122,795. Crafted by Chris Alan, the ventriloquist figure shared an uncanny resemblance with the French actor and quickly enough became the talk of the town in June 2019, as per Time Magazine. However, no one would have expected that 'The Tonight Show' host, Jimmy Fallon, would end up owning it, setting the Internet on fire.

On a July 2019 episode of 'The Tonight Show,' Fallon revealed that he had purchased the creepy Chalamet doll. Eager to have some fun with the doll, Fallon employed it to terrorize his guests, including Fred Armisen. Demonstrating his ventriloquism skills, Fallon gave the doll a French accent as they discussed the Tonight Show book club and even sang a duet with Armisen. During the segment, Armisen found himself at odds with the doll, which disapproved of the title of his HBO series 'Los Espookys', suggesting it should have a French title instead of Spanish. The two eventually made amends by singing an impromptu song celebrating 'life,' with the amusingly improvised lyrics declaring that 'life is for everyone.'

Many internet users reacted in the comments section of the YouTube video. One comment read, "Who knew that a Timothee Chalamet puppet complete with sequin harness and French accent saying “you mock me” would be so darn funny," Another one commented, " I’m just thinking about someone opening their TV at midnight and seeing this french singing Timothée Chalamet puppet. LMAO I’d be like." A fan shared, "I DIED. I love how Jimmy and Fred play off each other singing with that puppet. They are both so FUNNY."

Discussing Chalamet's reaction to the creepy-looking doll, Fallon revealed on his podcast 'Strike Force Five,' that the actor was not a fan of the ventriloquist figure created in his likeness, as per Vulture. Fallon revealed that he entertained the idea of having the Chalamet puppet destroyed. "I go, 'Well, I gotta ask the guy who we bought it from to let him know," Fallon recalled, referring to puppet creator Alan. When Fallon contacted Alan to inform him of the plan, the maker was upset, saying, "No." As a result, Chalamet never got the chance to destroy his mini-likeness.

However, Alan debunked Fallon's claims and shared that it was entirely false, as per TMZ. According to him, no one contacted him about destroying the puppet, and if they had, he wouldn't have minded since 'The Tonight Show' had already purchased it from him. He did mention having a conversation with Chalamet's team in 2019 when the actor was set to appear on the show, during which they discussed flipping the script with a Fallon puppet. Alan created the puppet in just three weeks, but the idea was ultimately scrapped at the last minute by Chalamet’s team.