Jimmy Fallon refused to compliment Jessica Alba—turns out, he was actually being the perfect gentleman

Alba could have easily been the center of a joke by Fallon, as he often did in the past. However, in a nice turn of events, Fallon refrained.

Dressing up for movie promotions is the new norm today, which was further elevated by Zendaya's method dressing for 'Challangers.' We also remember Margot Robbie's Oscar de la Renta dress, which grabbed major attention during her interview with Jimmy Fallon. Robbie is not the only celebrity who turned heads on 'The Tonight Show'. Jessica Alba also donned a chic and beautiful outfit during her appearance. While Fallon's tendency to be extra excited has garnered him major backlash in the past, his interaction with Alba won hearts.

Jessica Alba attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Araya Doheny)

Alba appeared on 'The Tonight Show' on June 3, 2024, while promoting her Netflix film 'Trigger Warning.' In her signature look of business style, Alba wore a chic Fendi ensemble, which featured a sheer gray silk collared top paired with a burgundy suede-paneled, high-waisted mini skirt, as per WWD. She accessorized the same with gray heels and hoop earrings for a polished look.

Alba, who has embraced a more rich and sophisticated style in recent years, could have easily been the center of a joke by Fallon, as he often did in the past. However, in a nice turn of events, Fallon refrained from making any comments on her outfit. The interview was hence well received by fans, who praised him for being the perfect gentleman, as per The Thing.

However, there was more to it than just being courteous. Alba had previously shared how the attention on her appearance in Hollywood led her to stop eating in an attempt to avoid it. In Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Health summit in Los Angeles, Alba opened up about the struggles she faced as a young actress, particularly the pressure from her management team regarding her appearance, as per USA Today.

She recounted how her team discouraged her from wearing certain jeans because of how 'booty' and 'voluptuous' she looked in them. The body-shaming early in her career scarred her. Alba shared, "I was meant to feel ashamed if I tempted men." She added, "I stopped eating a lot when I became an actress. I made myself look more like a boy so I wouldn't get as much attention."

Coming back to Fallon, this isn't the first time when the talk show host was appreciated for not making his guests feel uncomfortable. Fallon's interview with Sydney Sweeney on 'The Tonight Show' was also hugely praised by fans. At the time, Sweeney was an emerging star, turning heads with her undeniable s*x appeal, as per FandomWire. The actress was dressed in a stunning ensemble, including a dress with a plunging neckline that undoubtedly caught the eye of viewers. However, fans were in awe of Fallon maintaining respectful eye contact with Sweeney during their interview and having a fun and pleasant conversation.