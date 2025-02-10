Jimmy Fallon once locked lips with Michael Jordan and couldn't stop raving about it: "I was gonna die..."

Comedian and late-night host Jimmy Fallon often finds himself in hilarious and awkward situations, but none quite compare to the time he accidentally kissed NBA legend Michael Jordan on the lips. Yes, you read that right! Fallon himself recalled the cringeworthy experience in a Complex video series, and it’s just as funny (and uncomfortable) as it sounds. He shared, “I had a very awkward run-in with Michael Jordan. I was at a golf charity event with [Derek] Jeter, and so I was playing with those guys…We were at some nightclub at the end of the night, and Derek’s like, ‘Hey Jimmy, do you know Michael?’"

As per People magazine, Fallon revealed that the incident took place at a golf charity event where he was hanging out with none other than Derek Jeter. The night ended with the group heading to a nightclub, and that’s where the magic (or mishap) happened. Fallon recounted, “I go, ‘Yeah, I know you.’ And I went to say what’s up, and I went to give him a kiss on the cheek and he went to give me a kiss on this cheek and we both like kissed on the lips. I thought I was gonna die.”

Thankfully, Jordan was cool about it. Fallon shared the unexpected moment of reassurance he received from Jordan. “He grabbed me and he goes, ‘It’s okay.’” The lingering awkwardness, however, never quite went away. Fallon quipped, “I saw him a couple of months ago at a restaurant…we kinda had a look. He knows what happened.” Not embarrassed enough to share on national TV, Fallon even joked about Jordan’s kissing skills, playfully calling him a ‘great kisser.’ If their future run-ins are anything like their past ones, we can only imagine the awkward eye contact that will continue for years.

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the only time Fallon has found himself in an on-air (or off-air) smooching situation. As per Entertainment Weekly, Fallon once also ended up locking lips with Ellen DeGeneres while appearing on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ The two were playing ‘Speak Out,’ a game where players wear a ridiculous mouthpiece that makes it difficult to speak clearly. As Fallon struggled to enunciate his lines, DeGeneres jokingly leaned in for a kiss, and the two talk show hosts ended up sharing an open-mouthed smooch. Fallon quipped, "I actually talk better with this thing in my mouth."

Fallon questions, "What is this thing, first?" To which DeGeneres quipped, "I got it from my gynecologist." DeGeneres, never one to miss an opportunity for a laugh, quickly played along, and the result was comedy gold. Fallon has built his career on being fun, goofy, and willing to put himself in awkward situations for the sake of his viewers.