Blake Shelton and Jimmy Fallon have shared a fun friendship over the years and the former Shelton has appeared on 'The Tonight Show' several times. In 2022, Shelton taught Fallon some line dancing moves. At first, Shelton hesitated, saying, "I can't do line dancing." Eventually, he got up and showed Fallon a few steps, adding, "Like a freestyle, ready? Oh double, you didn’t see it coming twice, did you?"

Fallon insisted on seeing the moves because Shelton's song 'No Body' featured line dancing in its music video. The video was set in a country bar full of people dancing. Shelton explained, "When we recorded the song, I thought that it sounded like a '90s country music song. I was like, man… reminds [me] of the songs we used to hear back then on the radio." Fallon, excited by the mention of the '90s, started singing. He first sang the 1991 Brooks & Dunn hit 'Boot Scootin' Boogie' and then switched to the 1973 Eagles song 'Desperado.' Shelton also shared behind-the-scenes details about the 'No Body' video. He wore a fake mullet for it, which brought back memories. "[Wearing the mullet] felt completely natural to me. Especially making the video in this particular bar. The air conditioning wasn’t on. It was hot in there. Hair was sticking to my neck and the side of my face. And I remember thinking, 'Oh yeah, this is why I ended up cutting my mullet off.' Not because it wasn’t cool anymore or trendy, just because it was physically irritating," as reported by People.

However, their friendship hasn’t always been smooth. During a 2017 'Tonight Show' appearance, Fallon poked fun at Shelton’s 'Texoma Shore' album cover. Shelton said he wished he were at the location in the photo instead of enduring Fallon’s teasing. Fallon then joked about Southern stereotypes, which annoyed the singer. Finally, Shelton said, "Will you interview me for God’s sake?" Fallon moved on, muttering, "Thank God," as reported by The Things.

Blake Shelton attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022, in New York City (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin)

In March 2023, Fallon pulled a prank on Shelton during an episode of 'The Voice' to celebrate Shelton's final season by surprising as a contestant who was auditioning. He sang Michael McDonald’s 1982 hit 'I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near)' but humorously forgot some lyrics. Fallon’s impression of McDonald caused Kelly Clarkson to turn her chair first, followed by Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. Chance was completely fooled and screamed in shock when he saw it was Fallon. "I thought you were Michael McDonald," Chance said. Meanwhile, Shelton didn’t press his button, suspecting it was Fallon. Fallon walked over to Shelton’s chair and pressed the buzzer himself. Shelton shouted, "You can’t do that! You broke the rules!"

Fallon explained his prank, saying, "I texted Carson [Daly]. I said, 'I gotta come over and say hey, buddy.' Twenty-three seasons! Congratulations, you’re a legend." Shelton hugged Fallon and admitted he knew it was a prank all along. "I was like, 'I know what’s going on here! There’s no way I’m hittin’ my button,'" Shelton said. Horan also guessed it was Fallon, but Chance was still amazed, saying, "I thought you were Michael McDonald." Fallon joked about McDonald’s delivery, "The thing I like about Michael McDonald is I don’t have to memorize any of the words." Shelton later said, "Jimmy’s impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald in the face as hard as you can."