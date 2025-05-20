Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ comeback after 15 years left fans stunned — but not in a good way

What was meant to be a triumphant return for Jessica Simpson turned into a televised train wreck that viewers couldn’t unsee

Jessica Simpson was the queen of country music during the early 1999s, her hit single 'I Wanna Love You Forever' from her debut double-platinum album 'Sweet Kisses' reigned at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 back then. However, she abruptly left the scene in 2010 and has now forayed back to her roots with her newly released EP album 'Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1,' which was released on March 21, 2025. The album marks the comeback of the country icon after sixteen years since her last original creation in 2008. Simpson marked her first live stage presence after almost fifteen years during the 'American Idol' finale with an electrifying rendition of Nancy Sinatra's hit track - 'These Boots Are Made for Walking' along with eliminated contestant Josh King. Unfortunately, fans didn't roll out the red carpet for Simpson's spotlight revival as expected; they found the entire act "cringeworthy" and labeled it a "train wreck".

"Jessica Simpson was an absolute train wreck on American Idol tonight!!" an ardent viewer of the ABC reality show criticized on X. "What Fresh Hell is this Jessica Simpson on American Idol," a fan chimed. "The Jessica Simpson, Josh King American Idol performance might be the most uncomfortable thing I’ve ever seen! Even the judges are cringing! His harmonica, though…" an X user pointed out.

"Was there no one else available? She hasn’t been relevant in years upon years," another viewer lamented. "I was looking forward to see Josh & Jessica Simpson, but I'm disappointed. Did Jessica lose her voice??? She sounded awful, Maybe they should got Josh to sing with Billy Joel or Elton John!!!" a netizen complained. "PLEASE, someone cover Jessica Simpson’s appearance on American Idol tonight!! It was beyond weird!!!!! And I don’t think she was even singing," another fan commented.

Simpson also tried to win over the audience with her latest track, 'Blame Me', from her newly released EP album. Meanwhile, the pop star revealed the shocking reason behind her sudden disappearance from the music industry. The 'Irresistible' hitmaker admitted that she was "mad" at being unceremoniously fired by her record company after producing the successful country album 'Do You Know' in 2008. "I took a long break," she exclusively told Trailblazers Radio host Fancy Hargood. "I was mad at music a bit. After being dropped with a number one country album, I was dropped, and I just never understood it. They just said I would never recoup if I didn't give them part of the brand, but my brand was already successful."

Simpson went on to disclose that she was "warned" not to pursue a music career. However, she is determined to make a strong comeback with her recent release. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer gushed about her return while being interviewed backstage by Access Hollywood. "I just performed live for the first time in 15 years," she exclaimed. "My kids are back at home and facetiming me, and they've never seen me perform on TV live, so it's a big moment, and Idol gave me that, and I'm it's a dream," she expressed gratitude on a concluding note.