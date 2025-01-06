Jennifer Lopez and Diddy's wild past to be explored in new movie — and we are here for it

The casting has sparked buzz in Hollywood, not just because the actress resembles the star from the Bronx, but because she can act, sing, and dance.

A new Hulu production is set to explore the tumultuous relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, casting Miami-based Latina actress, Leli Hernández, to play the actress. The project has generated quite the buzz in Hollywood circles— not only because Hernández is a dead ringer for the star from the Bronx, but also because she can act, sing, and dance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leli 🇩🇴 (@lelihernandez)

The production will delve deep into one pivotal chapter of Lopez's life— the tragic events of December 28, 1999, at New York City's 'Hot Chocolate Club' that killed one and changed the lives of those present. Shyne, born Moses Barrow, was the only one to serve time for the incident. The biopic trailer features Shyne admitting, "One of the hardest parts was watching everyone else succeed," as per Latin Times. Shyne received a ten-year sentence and was deported to Belize, while Lopez and Diddy continued their careers in music.

American pop star Jennifer Lopez and record producer Sean 'Puffy' Combs attend the MTV Music Video Awards. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Hogan )

Though the film focuses on the 'Hot Chocolate' shooting, other dramatic moments from Lopez and Diddy's relationship could also be touched upon. A set of photos taken on September 7, 2000, after the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City at Lotus Nightclub, recently made headlines as it featured the two in what seemed like an altercation. In the pictures, Lopez looked visibly distressed, while Diddy was pressed up against a wall, clutching a Cristal champagne bottle. "Everyone was dancing and enjoying themselves but as the night progressed, tensions rose between him and JLo," an eyewitness has told the Daily Mail.

BREAKING NOW 🚨

Sean Diddy Combs and

Jennifer Lopez seen having heated argument in unearthed party photos from same night he's accused of raping 13-year-old girl‼️



Newly unearthed photos show Sean 'Diddy' Combs and then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez locked in a heated argument on… pic.twitter.com/XxqYzJu0Cc — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) October 30, 2024

That night has come under scrutiny given the recent allegations against Diddy. A lawsuit filed by attorney Tony Buzbee alleged a disturbing incident involving a 13-year-old girl that very night. The teenager, who had been trying to attend the VMAs, was reportedly approached by one of Diddy’s drivers who informed her “Combs liked younger girls” and she “fit what [he] was looking for.” Given the public interest in this incident, the Hulu documentary may explore the said night. The biopic could also include hearsay from Lopez on the relationship. In a 2003 interview with Vibe, Lopez had once stated that she suspected Diddy of cheating on her. "He'd say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night," she asserted, as per Entertainment Weekly.

🚨🇺🇸EX-PLAYBOY MODEL DETAILS "FREAK-OFF" WITH DIDDY



Rachel Kennedy, former Playboy model, alleges that Diddy manipulated her into a disturbing "freak-off" in 2000, revealing his coercive behavior.



She claims he forced her to watch Jennifer Lopez videos on loop, with his… pic.twitter.com/F35srmu2VD — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 1, 2024

Further testimony from former Playboy model, Rachel Kennedy, on The Trial of Diddy podcast, adds to the complex picture. Kennedy recounted having been invited to Diddy's hotel in Tokyo on the promise of a party, only to later discover it was an intimate gathering where he played Lopez's music videos on a loop.

Shyne says he maintains his innocence and admits he was the fall guy, as he reacts to Natania Reuben claims that Diddy shot her in the face in the 1999 New York nightclub shooting, not Shyne.



(🎥 Channel 5 Belize/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/EtLSUCqC4e — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 18, 2024

Billed, at least on paper, as a biopic about Shyne's account of events of the night, the Hulu project is shaping up to be a far more controversial retelling. With Hernández's riveting performance as Lopez, along with a slew of archival footage, the production will offer a no-holds-barred look at a relationship that enthralled the public.