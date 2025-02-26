Jennifer Garner was called out by Ellen DeGeneres for being a 'bad parent': "I put a baby down..."

Jennifer Garner has three children: Violet Anne Affleck, 19, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 16, and Samuel Garner Affleck, 12.

Ellen DeGeneres and awkward interviews go hand in hand! During a 2013 episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the veteran talk show host was joined by the '13 Going on 30' actress Jennifer Garner. In that same year, Garner welcomed her third child, son Samuel Garner Affleck, with her then-husband Ben Affleck. For the unversed, Garner and Affleck also share two daughters: Violet Anne Affleck and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck. While chit-chatting, DeGeneres asked Garner what it felt like having a seven-month-old baby at that point. Then, Garner mentioned how strange it was for her to go from having two kids to three. Garner also stated that she had found her rhythm with her two daughters and adding Samuel to the family was a big change for her.

As per The Things, Garner explained, "I don't know if it's because he's a boy I don't know if it's because he's my third and I forget that I have him. You know you're just dealing with two and then you think 'Oh I put a baby down, I swear I put a baby down somewhere.' And you kind of walk through the house, 'there you are,' and he's just happy." Soon after, DeGeneres called out Garner for being a bad parent by saying, "Well, you're not coming off as a good parent."

Following DeGeneres' remark on Garner's parenting, the whole studio audience burst into laughter. On the other hand, when we talk about Garner, she also giggled and she handled the situation with humor. Later in the episode, DeGeneres also questioned Garner whether she planned to have more kids, jokingly remarking that she had been pregnant every time she appeared on her talk show. While having a conversation with DeGeneres, Garner declared that she was done having kids.

After the episode dropped on YouTube, many viewers gushed over Garner's relatable persona and her goofy character. One social media user wrote, "She is soooooooo a family MOM !!!! I love her !!!" Followed by a second user who penned, "I love her! she's so real and down to earth!" Another user chimed in, "She has such a great personality and so good at talk shows." A fourth user chimed in, "I love her. Just so entertaining to watch. She seems very genuine and honest." A fifth user commented, "I love her so much. She's so lovely and just seems to have a normal family life."

In a separate episode, Garner forgot to mention one of her kids while sharing how the family of five celebrated Halloween. "Last year, I said, 'You know, let's skip dressing up.' You and I are grownups. We don't have to do it and they just talked, they can talk him into anything, so they started on him. We were Wizard of Oz and this is the deal. I was Glinda, and then, we had Dorothy and the Scarecrow, and Oh, I'm forgetting a kid. Hang on, I can't forget a child. The Lion, thank you and then, Ben was the tin man," Garner recalled. Right after, the standup comedian quipped, "Are my producers helping you remember a child?" to which Garner responded by saying, "Look whatever it takes. Really, I mean, they all get home from school, I feel like that's a good day."