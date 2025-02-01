Jennifer Garner recalls the movie audition that left her crying in the bathroom: "I needed to hide..."

Jennifer Garner essayed the role of Hannah Bibb, the ex-girlfriend of Noel Crane (played by Scott Foley) in the 1998 drama series 'Felicity'. Reflecting on the same, she once opened up about getting emotional during the audition process of a particular scene. “I remember the audition. I remember going into the bathroom after because the (break-up) scene was so emotional and I needed to cry,” she recalled on 'The Ringer’s Dear Felicity' podcast. “I needed to hide in the bathroom stall and finish the cry that I started in the audition because it was such a powerful scene.”

Post the good cry, Garner praised creators J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, dubbing them 'true directors' who help one be the best version of themselves on-screen. “That was true in the audition process as well," Garner added. "After the first read, then I really was invested and was like, ‘Oh gosh, I really wanna do this.’” Interestingly, Garner married Foley after the two hit it off working on the show. According to US Magazine, the pair tied the knot in 2000. "She played my girlfriend on 'Felicity'. We met on the show and we hit it off instantly and [we were] soon dating,” Foley once revealed while appearing on Sirius XM radio in 2021. The pair, however, divorced three years later. "I got married during 'Felicity'. It was a short-lived marriage," he told host Andy Cohen.

Delving also into the equation he shares now with Garner, the 'Scandal' actor shared that he would be very civil with his ex-wife if they ever met on the red carpet. He said, "You say hello. You're very civil. I mean, we do not keep in contact because she has her own family, I have mine." As per Instyle, Garner attributed the end of their marriage to being 'victims of Hollywood.' She explained, “Everything is speeded up here — it is a fast-lane life, and if something is not working, it is considered best to end it without much thought. If we lived where I was brought up [West Virginia], we would probably still be together." Page Six reported that the 'Alias' star once also admitted that marrying in her 20s was a mistake. “I did marry in my twenties and I found divorce a crushing experience. I thought the divorce statistics would never apply to me. I was beyond heartbroken when they did.”

Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley during Daredevil Premiere in 2003 in Westwood, CA. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chris Polk)

Garner went on to date Michael Vartan. However, the couple soon broke up in 2004 as she met Ben Affleck on the sets of 'Daredevil'. The two tied the knot in 2005. “Ben is not only my husband, he has helped me in every way. He is the base of my life,” she claimed back then. “He is an incredibly loving and generous man. I expected he would be a great dad and he is. But what really surprised me was how, when something goes wrong, he is so much calmer than I am.” After three children, their highly publicized romance came to an end in 2015.

According to People, before finalizing the divorce Affleck and Garner had considered attending regular counseling sessions. However, things didn't pan out how they wanted. The couple have remained on good terms, co-parenting amicably. Garner also was a great support for Affleck as he divorced Jennifer Lopez last year in August.