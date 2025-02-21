Jennifer Aniston's shirt pops open during an interview — but how she handled it was just pure class

Jennifer Aniston refused to back down when a wardrobe slip interrupted her interview

From Paris Hilton to Janet Jackson, Hollywood’s leading ladies have experienced their fair share of wardrobe malfunctions. However, there are moments when actresses handle these slips with grace, and Jennifer Aniston is no exception. Known for her stellar acting skills and impeccable fashion sense, Aniston has built a reputation for keeping her cool under pressure. Her cool demeanor was displayed when she handled a wardrobe mishap like a pro, again proving her timeless charm.

Jennifer Aniston is seen filming on location for 'The Morning Show' at the New York Public Library on July 29, 2024 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney)

According to The Things, during the 2010 press tour for 'The Bounty Hunter', while speaking with a Norwegian reporter, Aniston’s top button suddenly popped open. Instead of panicking or letting the moment derail the conversation, she handled it with effortless grace and humor. Realizing what had happened, she calmly acknowledged it, saying, "Oh, I just lost a button, and Jesus, it is the top one. Great. So what were you saying?"

Instead of dwelling on the situation, she quickly redirected the conversation, and with a smile, she even confirmed, "Sorry, it is Norway, right? It's far away. It's okay, we won't see it," showing her ability to laugh off the minor wardrobe mishap. Though the footage was cut from the final interview, the moment later resurfaced, further proving why Aniston remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars.

Fans were obviously in awe of Aniston, as many shared their two cents under the video posted by the official YouTube channel of Kjersti Flaa. A comment read, "So classy even in this moment. She treats you with respect too." Another said, "Jen remains cool and sophisticated in every situation." Meanwhile, a comment said, "Jenny you're so calm cool, and collective, and rarely I don't even know if I've ever seen you get embarrassed. We've all seen your emotions though I respect you for that.

In another instance, Aniston cleared the air about her wardrobe malfunction on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in December 2016 as per Entertainment Tonight. The 'Friends' star was spotted wearing a coat with the tags still attached. Reflecting on the viral paparazzi photo, Aniston joked, "I look like something horrible has just happened." Aniston then revealed the backstory behind the coat, saying, "Here's the sad part of this story. I've worn this coat at least four times." She explained that the coat had been gifted to her from a commercial shoot, adding, "So I wore it home, thinking... I didn't think about it at all, to be honest." To make matters even funnier, she noted how long the tag had gone unnoticed: "Then four years later, this happened. It's not even like it's a light tag!"

When Kimmel jokingly accused Aniston of shoplifting, she even admitted to a childhood theft, saying, "[I stole] beads. From a bead shop... like, when you're [making] bead necklaces when you're eight years old." Aniston recalled the incident with her friend Monique, explaining, "We thought we were awesome." However, their excitement was short-lived when Monique’s mother discovered their haul. "We weren't hiding it, you know what I mean, like if you had stolen something. We weren't smart thieves. So then we had to go back and personally return them." Aniston then apologises for her past mistake, saying, “It will never happen again.”