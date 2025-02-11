Jennifer Aniston reveals the 'most rebellious thing' she did as a teenager: "Sneaking out with.."

The friendship between Aniston and DeGeneres is so thick that the former was first and the last guest to appear on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has had some of the wildest moments in television history, and the seasoned comedian has a talent for drawing out the most outrageous celebrity confessions. Jennifer Aniston and DeGeneres have been close friends for years, and the 'Friends' star shared some candid moments on the talk show in 2018. "What's the most rebellious thing you did as a teenager?" DeGeneres quizzed the Golden Globe winner. "Sneaking out with my best friend Dre to the Palladium and dancing on top of those boxes, and we didn't tell our parents," Aniston revealed in a heartbeat. "How old were you?" the television host asked in awe. "17", Aniston replied with a smirk.

However, there was a catch: the 'Murder Mystery' actress confessed that she was cosplaying in a police officer's costume during her defiant outing. "I was dressed like a police officer." "Why?" "I don't know. It was the '80s. It's just what I did. I thought I was crazy rebellious," Aniston quipped. On that point, DeGeneres quickly moved to another ridiculous question. "Besides making love, showering, or swimming, what is something else you've enjoyed doing naked?" "Watch TV," the 'The Morning Show' actress instantly replied. "You watch TV naked?" "Yeah. Is that weird? I mean, at night, you get into bed, and you watch TV," Aniston confessed matter-of-factly. "I thought you'd say like sunbathing or something

like that," the veteran comedian joked. "Oh, that too," the Lola Vie founder candidly admitted.

Jennifer Aniston filming on location for 'The Morning Show' at the Mercer Hotel on September 26, 2022, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by James Devaney)

In 2018, Aniston opened up about being bullied while appearing on the cover of InStyle Magazine. “I was one of those kids who got sort of bullied. I was a little on the chubby side, so I was just that kid.” According to People, she went on to elaborate that she was bullied in school, "It was an odd period of time during fifth, sixth, seventh grades," she confessed. However, she was grateful that social media did not dominate the timeline back then, "Thankfully, I didn’t have a phone or social media to look at and think, ‘Oh, I’m not this, I’m not that.’ I just wanted to have fun and play capture the flag," she shared.

In 2019, author Saul Austerlitz's book 'Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era' shockingly revealed that Aniston was ordered to lose 30 pounds before being cast in her iconic role as Rachel Green. The 'Mother's Day' actress faced heavy scrutiny from Hollywood producers for her body weight, "The disgusting thing of Hollywood—I wasn't getting lots of jobs 'cause I was too heavy," Aniston told Rolling Stone in a 1996 exclusive. Meanwhile, Aniston and DeGeneres share such a close bond that Aniston was both the first and last guest on the famed talk show.