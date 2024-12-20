Jennifer Aniston finally spills the tea on that wild therapist rumor, says 'it’s a little true'

Jennifer Aniston is going to have tongues wagging with this one

Jennifer Aniston has been in the spotlight for decades, and with fame comes a lot of wild stories. From funny rumors to downright bizarre ones, the 'Friends' star has heard it all. Recently, she sat down on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to clear the air on some of the more out-there claims about her life, like the one about her keeping her late therapist’s ashes.

During the October 2 Episode, Kimmel didn’t hold back, bringing up several strange tabloid stories. The ashes rumor, in particular, caught everyone’s attention. Aniston’s honest and slightly humorous response has left us both curious and charmed.

When Jennifer Aniston admitted to holding onto her therapist’s ashes

When asked about the ashes, Jennifer admitted there was some truth to it. “It’s a little true,” she said, laughing. “Oh, I’m gonna sound like I really need a therapist after this.” While she didn’t share all the details, it was clear the story had a deeper, more personal meaning for her.

Her openness showed her human side, as she didn’t try to dodge the question or make it overly dramatic. Instead, she approached it with humor and honesty, leaving fans to wonder about the connection she shared with her therapist and why this keepsake matters to her.

Jennifer Aniston clears the air on all other rumors on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

A screenshot of Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' (Image Source: Youtube | Jimmy Kimmel Live)

The ashes weren’t the only rumor Jennifer talked about. One of the strangest ones involved her being linked romantically to former President Barack Obama.

She laughed it off, saying, “That’s kind of… that was… of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re like, ‘Oh no, what’s it gonna be…’ and then it’s that!” She added that while she did meet Obama and his wife Michelle, there was absolutely no truth to the affair story. Jennifer also confirmed a few fun facts about herself, like her habit of traveling with jars of olives. But not everything turned out to be true, she doesn’t have a black belt in jiu-jitsu and brushed off the awkward story about someone asking for a photo of her while she was naked in a sauna.

Through it all, Aniston shows she doesn’t take herself too seriously. She handled the wild stories with grace and humor, proving why she’s still one of Hollywood’s most relatable and loved stars and personally, one of our favorites.