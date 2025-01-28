Jenna Lyons tries to dodge Jimmy Fallon’s question about ‘RHONY’ future in awkward interview

During her 2023 'Tonight Show' appearance, Jimmy Fallon tried to grill RHONY star Jenna Lyons—but her face says it all as she dodges his questions

It looks like Jenna Lyons avoided giving a clear answer when Jimmy Fallon asked her about returning to the 'Real Housewives of New York City'. During the November 21, 2023, episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Fallon brought up the topic while Lyons appeared as his guest. “I wanna show a clip of ‘Real Housewives,’ but before I show the clip, are you coming back?” Fallon, 49, asked Lyons, 55. Lyons looked visibly uncomfortable and glanced off to the side. Fallon pressed her again, asking, “Are you gonna come back for another season?”

The fashion mogul awkwardly tried to dodge the question, pretending she thought Fallon was referring to her returning to his show rather than 'RHONY'. “No, I thought I was gonna be hosting ‘Jimmy Fallon’ with you,” she replied. However, Fallon refused to let her avoid the subject, asking her directly again. “No, ‘Real Housewives.’ Are you doing it? Are you doing another season?” he repeated for the third and fourth time. Talk about being awkward.

Lyons tried to deflect once more, saying, “I have, I don’t know, what do you think?” as she glanced into the distance. The audience erupted into cheers and applause as Fallon asked her again, “You don’t know? You don’t have an answer?” Finally, Lyons responded, “I don’t have an answer, I genuinely don’t know.” Someone in the audience then shouted, “Do it,” to which Fallon added, “They want you to do it, that’s it, they love you!” Despite the encouragement, Lyons did not confirm or deny whether she would be returning to the Bravo reality series. Fans had already been speculating about Lyons’ future on the rebooted 'RHONY' after she skipped BravoCon 2023 earlier that month. Lyons was not scheduled to attend the event, but when asked about her absence, she told Entertainment Tonight she had more “important things to do like twiddle my thumbs.”

Her absence at BravoCon wasn’t the only thing fueling rumors about her potential departure. During her October appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Lyons raised eyebrows when she described the “whole show” as her “thorn” of the season. Viewers noticed that both Lyons and Cohen spoke about her experience on the show in the past tense, leading to further speculation that she might not return, as reported by Page Six.

Jenna Lyons is seen on the set of the 'Today Show' on January 06, 2025, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall)

One fan took to Twitter, writing, “Andy and Jenna are talking on this post-finale episode of WWHL as if she’s not coming back next season of #RHONY. Feels like they’re talking around actually saying so, though.” Another tweeted, “The way Jenna is talking on #WWHL tonight sounds like she has one foot out the door.” A third viewer added, “Jenna lyons mumbling under her breath that her thorn for the season is the whole show ?? oh she’s gone gone.”

Andy and Jenna are talking on this post-finale episode of WWHL as if she’s not coming back next season of #RHONY. Feels like they’re talking around actually saying so, though. — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) October 16, 2023

The way Jenna is talking on #WWHL tonight sounds like she has one foot out the door… 🍎 #RHONY pic.twitter.com/wClU5CbDWn — bravobuddies (@bravobuddies) October 16, 2023

jenna lyons mumbling under her breath that her thorn for the season is the whole show ?? oh she's gone gone #wwhl #rhony pic.twitter.com/BQHXcM3cLW — discourse & bravo (@bravo_discourse) October 16, 2023

Despite the growing rumors, Lyons had not officially confirmed whether she planned to leave or return to the show. Bravo also had yet to announce the cast for the next season of 'RHONY'. However, Andy Cohen repeatedly expressed his hope that Lyons would remain part of the series. Fans eagerly awaited news of her decision.