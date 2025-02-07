Jenna Fischer was forced to walk out in a towel on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'—but ended up rocking it

Fischer was forced to ditch her planned outfit after a wardrobe malfunction. However, being the professional she is, Fischer decided to continue on.

Best known for her role as Pam Beesly in 'The Office,' Jenna Fischer surely knows how to turn heads. In 2018, while appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Fischer was forced to ditch her planned outfit after a wardrobe malfunction. However, being the professional she is, Fischer decided to continue on in a rather unusual piece of clothing.

Actress Jenna Fischer attends the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 30, 2016 in Washington, DC (Image Source: FimMagic | Photo by Kris Connor)

Fischer made a lasting impression as she walked onto the stage wearing only a towel, as per The Things. The actress shared, "So this was my outfit tonight. And I waited too long to get dressed, and then my zipper broke, and I panicked. I am a Missouri girl and the show must go on."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer)

Despite her confident entrance, Fischer admitted feeling uneasy about the situation. She joked, "I am mentally a little freaking out that I am on a talk show in a towel, but I am physically very comfortable." Host Kimmel didn't really help either with his words. He remarked, "I feel like I ran into you at the spa like we are at a destination wedding together and you went to get a massage and I am waiting to get a massage and you came out and I am like, 'Oh hey, how’s it going?' and it’s a little bit weird."

Fans, on the other hand, were in awe of Fischer's daring wardrobe choice. On YouTube, a viewer opined, "That's confidence! Pam has come a long way from those button-up shirts." Another chimed, "She's such a wonderful woman. I am so happy for her." In a similar vein, a comment also read, "The funny thing is she looks great, and without mentioning it, 98% of us wouldn't have known she was in a towel. Haha."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer)

Alluding to Fisher's wardrobe on 'The Office,' a fan quipped, "Still a better outfit than whatever they made Pam wear all these years (although in season 6 she looked great)." Meanwhile, a fan gushed, "I love Jenna’s dress. It’s so subtle and still really nice because anything goes on her. She is such a savage to wear a towel on a show." Another echoed, "MY KWEEN!!!!!! I HONESTLY THOUGHT IT WAS A TEE SHIRT UNTIL IT GOT CLOSE ON HER!!!!!"

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文 Jenna Fischer（@msjennafischer）分享的貼文

Fischer, in recent years, made headlines when she shared her battle with breast cancer, as per NewsBytes. In December 2023, she revealed on Instagram that she was diagnosed with triple-positive breast cancer during a routine mammogram and subsequent biopsy. Despite the aggressive nature of the disease, she reassured fans that it was highly responsive to treatment. Fischer then underwent a lumpectomy in January to remove the tumor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer)

She also underwent 12 rounds of chemotherapy starting in February and three weeks of radiation in June. Sharing her relief, Fischer joyfully announced, "I am happy to say that I was recently re-screened, and the treatments worked. I am cancer-free." Her openness about the diagnosis and treatment journey resonated with many, offering hope and raising awareness about early detection.