Jason Momoa says 'I don't like wearing clothes' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' — and then he put on a show

Momoa once stripped down on live TV during his 2022 appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'.

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa once stripped down on live TV. For his 2022 appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Momoa came dressed in bright purple silk pajamas and a pink velvet coat to promote his new Netflix film 'Slumberland.' During the interview, host Jimmy Kimmel wanted to learn more about the traditional Hawaiian malo that Momoa wore on one of his recent fishing trips. “I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore,” Momoa revealed in response, according to Page Six. He shared that he started wearing the garment when he started filming his Apple TV+ series, 'Chief of War' and ended up loving it. With a smile, he admitted, “I am in it every day. I wear it all the time."

“It’s all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That’s what I wear every day. I was just getting ready for the role and I like to get into character and so I was tanning my white ass," Momoa recounted. Curious, Kimmel inquired, “And that’s comfortable? So you’ll wear this to the supermarket? Would you shop in this? Let’s say you went to the movies, would you wear this to the movies? Are you wearing this under your clothes right now?”

"Of course," Momoa prompted replied, before taking his clothes off and flaunting his underwear-style garment which he wore underneath, as per HuffPost. Momoa turned with his back facing the camera, leaving very little to the imagination, whilst also twerking at Kimmel. As the studio audience erupted into cheers, Kimmel playfully remarked, "Let me tell you, I never felt more like Danny DeVito than I do right now.”

Momoa first flaunted a malo on Instagram, whilst on a fishing trip. "Rainbows in my @mananalu.water Sunday Funday. Amazing time with da ohana. Big mahalo to captain hopper and J for helping us catch some aku. Dried aku all week. cheeehuuu @brianandrewmendoza @love_cycles @monamabel cliff @kahookahi @mananalu.water aloha j," he penned in the captions. Unsurprisingly, the post went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Fans flocked in to chime in on Momoa's candid butt-baring look. A fan quipped on Instagram, "Jason what in that thong thong song is going on here.” Another echoed, “Big Mahalo for that loin cloth flapping in the wind!” In a similar vein, a comment also read, "It’s only one piece I will remember you in." One simply stated, "Hubba Hubba." A more racy post read, "Move that fish, I am trying to see something." A fan also penned, "Well now, thanks to Jimmy Kimmel for showing that picture during your interview. I have bet you have caught a lot more tuna...and I am not talking blue fin and yellow tail 👏."

Momoa's film 'Slumberland' is available for streaming on Netflix.