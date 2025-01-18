Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon recreated her iconic ‘Perfect’ aerobic moves almost 40 years later

In a hilarious segment on ‘The Tonight Show’, Jamie Lee Curtis teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to recreate her iconic aerobics scene from ‘Perfect’, nearly 40 years later

Jamie Lee Curtis gave fans a blast from the past when she reprised her iconic aerobics routine on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ as an homage to the 1985 film ‘Perfect’. Nearly 40 years after hip-thrusting her way into history with John Travolta, Curtis joined Fallon for a hilarious and updated take on the unforgettable scene. Dressed in her signature striped one-piece, Curtis led an aerobics class while Fallon, subbing in for Travolta, went all in on the risqué moves. The two combined for a campy, over-the-top performance set to the classic track “Shock Me” by Jermaine Jackson and Whitney Houston.

A screenshot of Jamie Lee and Jimmy Fallon recreating the scene ( Image Source: The Tonight Show| ABC)



But the fun didn’t stop there. Curtis cheekily ate pizza mid-routine, Fallon pulled out wild antics like releasing a dove from his shorts, and the pair kept the energy high with plenty of laughs. The performance ended with Curtis hilariously using a defibrillator to revive a “dead body” into hip-thrusting action. Fans of the original ‘Perfect’ will love this hilarious throwback, proving Curtis hasn’t lost her groove after all these years. Whether you’re here for the nostalgia or just the absurd fun, this recreation is a must-watch.

Fallon couldn’t help himself after watching the original ‘Perfect’ aerobic scene and laughed to himself. He joked, “That scene went on — I’m not kidding — for like five minutes, right?” he asked. Laughter erupted as Curtis corrected him, “No, no, that scene went on like, seven minutes.”

For the unversed, Jamie Lee Curtis’ ‘Tonight Show’ appearance came during a very tough time, as devastating wildfires have been ongoing in Los Angeles. The actress has pledged $1 million to help with fire relief efforts and even shared on Instagram how hard it was to leave her home in L.A. to attend the show. “I suited up and showed up for work here in the city, complete with the recreation of the hip, thrusting meme from the movie, Perfect,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“It was complicated to feel like we were making comedy in the midst of such a profound tragedy across the country, but we did. The hug [Fallon] gave me in support of my fragile feelings will always be remembered, and I leave New York City with hopes and prayers and good thoughts from all in the East Coast as I return home to the best coast and my beloved City of Angels to help start to repair and rebuild,” Lee added.

As of late, Jamie Lee Curtis had a bunch of fun projects to fill up her last few months with. Most impressively is perhaps ‘The Last Showgirl’, in which the actress was paired alongside Pam Anderson. Jamie looked unrecognizable in character as Annette, with a red-orangish colored hairstyle, extra layers of makeup, and a sequin-covered outfit. “There is that term that is kind of a pejorative of, particularly, women that say they look like they were riding hard and put away wet,” she explained to Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted very much to show the damage the sun had done to her—she has that leathered look.”

‘The Last Showgirl’ is a drama helmed by Gia Coppola, a story about Shelley, a Las Vegas showgirl played by Pamela Anderson. Shelley has lived her dream up on stage, but when her show surprisingly closes after 30 years, she begins to question the life she built, which she sacrificed everything for. The film has been racking up accolades: a Golden Globe nomination for Pamela Anderson for her work in the title role, and another for Best Original Song for Miley Cyrus’ “Beautiful That Way.” Both Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis received SAG Award nominations—Anderson for Female Actor in a Leading Role and Curtis for Female Actor in a Supporting Role. The film also stars Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.