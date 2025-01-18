Jamie Foxx makes a savage Diddy joke in Netflix special while talking about his near-death experience

Jamie Foxx’s roast comes shortly after Nikki Glaser took an aim at the rapper with her Golden Globes monologue

In his new Netflix comedy special, ‘What Had Happened Was’, Jamie Foxx takes a moment to joke about his near-death experience and the stroke that nearly killed him. The 56-year-old actor opens up about how a “bad headache” led to him being rushed to the hospital in April 2023, where he was diagnosed with a brain bleed. Foxx explained that he passed out and lost his memory for 20 days, waking up in a coma unable to walk. Doctors feared for his life as his vital signs remained high. But through it all, Foxx found humor to be his coping mechanism. “I lost everything, but the only thing I could hold onto was my sense of humor,” he said. “I couldn’t necessarily walk that good, I couldn’t talk that good, but I didn’t let go of my funny...”



While talking about his near-death experience, he cracked jokes about the “tunnel” he saw, “Your life doesn’t flash before you. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel.” He then humorously asked, “Is that Puffy?” as he wondered if he was heading to the wrong place. He was, of course, referring to P. Diddy, making light of the bizarre rumors that had circulated online suggesting that Diddy might have been involved in his health scare. “If it was Puffy, he had a flaming bottle of Johnson &…I’m just kidding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joke WRLD (@joke.wrld)

Foxx also addressed these internet rumors head-on, saying, “The internet was trying to kill me, though. The internet said Puffy tried to kill me. I know what you’re thinking, did he?" He laughed about how he always avoided staying out too late because “hell, no, I left those parties early, I was out by 9 pm because something doesn’t look right, it’s slippery in here.” Throughout the special, Foxx reflects on how humor helped him through his darkest days. Despite losing much of his physical ability during his recovery, he never let go of his sense of humor, showing that laughter truly is one of the best ways to heal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Well, not just Foxx, but many celebs have aimed at Diddy after his controversy came into the spotlight. The music mogul, who is facing a plethora of lawsuits from different women claiming rape, assault, and other sexual-related crimes against him, has denied all charges, claiming the women are lying for financial gain. However, that hasn’t stopped anyone from roasting him. For instance, Nikki Glaser recently caused controversy with her joke about Diddy during her Golden Globes opening monologue.



Referring to Zendaya’s ‘Dune’, Nikki said, “Zendaya, you were incredible in Dune. Oh my God, I woke up for all of your scenes. You were so good... and Challengers, girl? Oh my God! That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card. I mean, seriously.” The audience looked and sounded upset by the moment poked at Diddy’s arrest for sex trafficking charges, following the discovery of over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant upon police raiding his house. Notably, Nikki’s poking was labeled “gross”, as many said Glaser had crossed the line.

A photo of Diddy as he faces sex trafficking and other allegations (image source: Getty Images)



For the unversed, Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and charged with sex trafficking, kidnapping, and other crimes. A conviction could bring decades-long prison time for the rapper as he is currently in prison and is scheduled for a court hearing in May 2025.