Jake Gyllenhaal loses it after a creepy doll scares him during Ellen interview: "Oh my god..."

The comedian played similar pranks on Justin Bieber and Channing Tatum leaving them shaking in fear.

Ellen DeGeneres surely knew how to keep the audience entertained, the talk show host devised unique acts to extract genuine reactions from her guests. DeGeneres executed a terrifying trick on Jake Gyllenhaal on a 2014 Halloween special, giving him the "jump scare" of his life. As per ETOnline, Gyllenhaal was on the show to promote his latest film 'Nightcrawler' when the comedian distracted him with simple questions. "I just want you to do a comedy at some point, because, Jarhead, Prisoners, which was fantastic -- every movie you're in is just so intense," she said. "What is it about the dark movies that you do?" she prodded. "I like those characters 'cause they're kind of fun to play, but I also think there's an opportunity for…"

Gyllenhaal's response was cut short when a terrifying, enormous baby doll appeared behind him. Gyllenhaal screamed, "Oh my god. What the f**k?" He then goes around the studio saying, "That guy. Where's that guy? Bring him back? Has he been in there every show I've come on?" Ellen replies, "Every time." Gyllenhaal asks again, "He was in there every show?" Ellen replies, "Every show."

The same year DeGeneres had freaked out hunky actor Channing Tatum by bringing him close to his fears. According to ABC News, Tatum confessed on the show that he was scared of porcelain dolls. "In real life, I'm terrified of porcelain dolls," the 'White House Down' actor revealed. "Did something happen to you when you were a child?" DeGeneres inquired waiting to assess his reaction. "Did a porcelain doll fall on you when you were sleeping? she continued. "There was a TV show…it was 'Friday the 13th,' where there was a possessed porcelain doll," Tatum confessed while referring to the source of his nightmares.

"I just think they're really super freaky. They have real eyes and they look real. I just imagine when I walk by them, their heads turn with you the whole time," he added. When DeGeneres gave a neutral reaction to his remarks 'The Lost City' actor realized that she had a sinister plan in her mind."Tell me you do not have a doll here," Tatum inquired with caution. But by that time the television producer had already revealed a porcelain doll dressed in black, DeGeneres kept teasing Tatum with the horror piece till he was almost jumping out of his seat. Similarly, in 2015 Justin Bieber experienced a freak moment while appearing on the show. The 'Baby' hitmaker was confronted by a look-alike who jumped out from the side.

"You have to be nervous. You have to be scared, I mean--right?" DeGeneres remarks and that is when the model with tattoos pops up. "Were those Kleins?" Bieber then asks amid laughter. "Yeah. Yes. He was a Calvin Klein model. - Yeah. He was trying to be as good-looking as you," DeGeneres answers. "Oh, my gosh, I'm still shaking," the 'Yummy' singer confesses after a good fright. 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' lasted over 19 seasons, it featured several recurring A-listers from the entertainment industry.

Ellen DeGeneres at the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on March 21, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jason Kempin)

DeGeneres was known as the 'Queen of daytime TV' because of the high ratings, CNN reported that on average 1.4 million viewers tuned into her talk show in the years 2021-2022. As per Forbes, the retired comedian dubbed as 'the last of daytime era' earned $35 million annually for the Warner Bros. Television network.