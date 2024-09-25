'Jailbreak: Love on the Run': Who is Casey White's ex-girlfriend? Alabama prison escapee once vowed to kill her

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix's 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' tells us the chilling tale of escape, violence, and potential revenge that unfolded in Alabama in 2022, where Casey White, a 38-year-old inmate, broke free from Lauderdale County Detention Center on April 29, 2022. Authorities alleged that White, awaiting trial on capital murder charges, received assistance from Vicky White, a 56-year-old corrections officer. The pair's disappearance sparked widespread manhunt and concern, particularly for White's ex-girlfriend, who went into hiding, fearing for her life.

Casey White's troubled past was reportedly marked by a history of violence, including threats against his former partner, whose identity hasn't been disclosed. In 2015, he vowed to kill her if released, according to Oxygen. With White still at large in 2022, his ex-girlfriend's anxiety grew. "They've promised to step up patrols, but we are freaking out," she told WAAY-TV in 2022, "We don't know if he is going to show up and take us out like he tried to do before."

Casey White once opened fire on his ex-girlfriend in 2015

Casey White's ex-girlfriend, whose identity remained undisclosed, was reportedly forced into hiding due to the inmate's menacing history. In 2015, White allegedly opened fire on her during a crime spree, stealing a vehicle, holding three people hostage, and shooting a pet dog. Court documents revealed White's explicit threats to kill her, stating, "He wanted to kill her and have the police kill him." His ex-girlfriend described him as "very dangerous to everybody around him."

Why did Vicky White help Casey White escape?

The 2022 escape raised questions about the relationship between Casey White and Vicky White, who allegedly facilitated his breakout. Authorities suspected a romantic connection between the two, which began in 2020. Vicky White was charged with promoting or permitting escape and faced serious consequences. Her colleagues described her as "sweet" and "polite," making her alleged involvement shocking. As the search concluded, concerns mounted for Vicky White's safety, with Casey White's ex-girlfriend urging her to "get the hell out" and turn herself in. A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to their capture.

