‘American Idol’ alum’s heartwarming pregnancy reveal amid Ed Sheeran tour has fans (and us) thrilled

"We are just so grateful for what’s to come and can’t wait to meet this little gift from God," Tori Kelly said.

'American Idol' alum Tori Kelly just shared some big news with her fans! During an exclusive interview with People magazine, the 'I Was Made For Loving You' hitmaker revealed that she and her basketball player husband, André Murillo, are expecting their first child together. For the unversed, let us share with you that Kelly and Murillo started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in September 2017. Following that, the two lovebirds exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony in May 2018. At the moment, Kelly is busy touring with Ed Sheeran, opening for his European leg alongside Myles Smith.

While having a conversation with People magazine, Kelly said, "This year has already been full of highs — getting to perform in stadiums all summer, writing the most personal songs of my career, and now getting to start a family with my amazing husband. We are just so grateful for what’s to come and can’t wait to meet this little gift from God." In addition to this, Kelly also posted a beautiful montage on Instagram as well as YouTube to announce the news of her pregnancy.

In the video shared, the 'American Idol' Season 9 contestant and her partner, Murillo, can be seen embracing one another at home and on the beach. The footage also showcased Kelly cradling her baby bump. The heartwarming music video was set to an unreleased track, adding a personal touch to the announcement. In the video, Kelly sang, “Only you know me / Mind and my body / Riding with you down this road / We got forever to go / When we get closer / And when I hold ya / You make it feel just like home. And there’s no one here but you and me / We’ve been through it / Yeah, we been everywhere and in between / Yeah, yeah / Making the complicated easy / Felt every kind of feeling / Passed every test / Boxes, checked. I’m ready for what comes next. Let’s make a baby.”

In the blink of an eye, the fans flooded the comments section with several congratulatory messages. A fan wrote, “Hands down the best pregnancy reveal! You killed that! Congrats mama! You deserve the world and more." Another fan echoed the same sentiments by writing, “Congratulations Tori!!!! I know that you're gonna be such a great Mommy to your little one. I can already hear you singing soulful lullabies to your baby. Praise God!!!" Followed by a third user who penned," I knew it. I knew she was pregnant. I was wondering why she kept covering her stomach. I should know because I had babies. Congratulations Tori! Now there's more of you to love!!" Another netizen commented, "I’m actually crying, laying in bed. So happy for you both!!!! Ahhhh, I just know you guys will be amazing parents!!"

Kelly first garnered the attention of the viewers through her YouTube covers. Soon after, Kelly took part in the ninth season of 'American Idol.' Back in the day, Kelly failed to clinch the winner's title, but that didn't stop her from pursuing a music career. Following her stint on the ABC singing show, Kelly released her debut EP, 'Handmade Songs', in 2012. Furthermore, Kelly released her debut studio album 'Unbreakable Smile' in 2015, and the rest is history.