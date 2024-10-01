Is 'The Simpsons' really over? Fans stunned after 'finale' episode airs

The finale episode that aired on Sunday, September 29 has left fans wondering if the longest-running animated series is coming to an end

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Simpsons', the longest-running animated series in history, left fans stunned and confused after airing an episode that appeared to be its series finale on Sunday, September 29. The Season 36 episode, titled 'Bart's Birthday', was framed as a Fox special presentation, featuring former writer Conan O'Brien hosting an Oscars-like gala for the sitcom's send-off.

The episode's format, which included clips from supposed unaired attempts at the series finale, had viewers flocking to social media to express their shock and outrage. Many took to X and other platforms, wondering if the beloved cartoon was truly coming to an end. But, as it turns out, the episode was simply an experiment in creativity.

Is 'The Simpsons' really coming to an end?

According to showrunner Matt Selman, the episode was designed to examine what makes a good finale, imagining what the perfect conclusion for The Simpsons would look like if it were written by AI, as reported by Vulture. Selman employed AI to replicate typical "finale" clichés, such as Principal Skinner resigning from Springfield Elementary and Mr. Burns dying. This exercise stressed the lack of creativity inherent in AI, with Selman noting, "AI is good at regurgitating but not at being imaginative." Additionally, Selman addressed the sophistication of wrapping up a show intended for infinite continuation. "It can go on forever because it doesn’t have a hard canon or a dense continuity," he explained. This unique aspect of The Simpsons makes it difficult to craft a satisfying conclusion. For now, fans can breathe a sigh of relief – The Simpsons is not ending anytime soon. The show will continue to entertain and surprise audiences, and its "series finale" will remain a clever parody rather than a genuine goodbye.

'The Simpsons' fake finale sparks speculations among fans

Many fans took to X to share their opinions when they heard the news, with one saying, "The Simpsons final episode? Ok now I'm starting to wonder if the conspiracy theorists are right," while another wrote, "I can't believe the Simpsons just aired the final episode."

The Simpsons final episode?

Ok now I'm starting to wonder if the conspiracy theorists are right👀 https://t.co/scmQy4lIAp — LINES (Lines_museum) (@lines_museum) October 1, 2024

I can't believe the Simpsons just aired the final episode — PoptartMan17 (@PoptartMan17) September 30, 2024

"This could really be the final season of The Simpsons Jerry. This is the last year of the 2 year renewal," speculated a fan while one viewer shared, "Is The Simpsons season 36 really the final season of the show? If it’s for real but there’s not a reason for me to watch Fox anymore!"

This could really be the final season of The Simpsons Jerry.



This is the last year of the 2 year renewal — Matt Reichl (@matt12r) September 30, 2024

Is The Simpsons season 36 really the final season of the show? If it’s for real but there’s not a reason for me to watch Fox anymore! 😢 — kitsune 😈 (@kitsune_deeg) September 30, 2024

An eager fan speculated, "The Simpsons new season started with an episode called the series finale. If I’m not wrong, the Simpsons Christmas special aired first even though it was supposed to be the last ep of the first season. Maybe that’s a meta hint they’re calling it with this season."

The Simpsons new season started with an episode called the series finale. If I’m not wrong, the Simpsons Christmas special aired first even though it was supposed to be the last ep of the first season. Maybe that’s a meta hint they’re calling it with this season. — ZAMidnightSpookshow (@ZASpookshow) October 1, 2024

