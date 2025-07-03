'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest’s latest photo sparks speculation after fans notice weight loss

'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest's latest picture has caused a stir among the fans online! Not long ago, Seacrest took to his Instagram post and shared a series of pictures that showcased his recent adventures. "Lately," Seacrest wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. In the first snap, Seacrest can be seen posing on the patio rocking a tan shirt and pants set with off-white shoes, and he seemed unrecognizable. The carousel of photographs also featured a picture of Seacrest lounging outside with his legs resting on the table, meanwhile his dog gazed off into space, snaps of Seacrest lifting dumbbells in the gym, and a selfie of Seacrest chilling on a couch in what looks like his living room.

However, what caught the attention of the eagle-eyed fans was Seacrest's thinner look. One social media user stopped by the comments section and wrote, "He looks frail to me😢 I hope he's doing ok!" Followed by a second user who penned, “Ryan, I adore you, but... the big but....... You are looking too thin. Sometimes being too thin can age a person." A user went on to say, "I wonder if he’s on Ozempic or one like it 🤔 not that he needs to be."

On the other hand, some fans came forward in Seacrest's support. One person commented, “It is not okay to comment on someone’s body. If he’s healthy and happy, that’s all that matters." Another fan remarked, "I just think it's rude to tell someone they are too skinny. I get told this a lot, and I cannot help it with the medication I am on. Be positive and encouraging, y'all." An Instagram user chimed in, "He is aging and looks amazing and in great shape. Did you see his workout pictures? He's just got less body fat than most of us."

Without a second doubt, the 'American Idol' host does look leaner than usual in his latest photographs. In the snaps shared, the lightning was dim, Seacrest's clothes were pretty baggy, and it seemed like he was on a vacation to chill and relax. It appears that the dim lighting and the color palette in the photos made Seacrest's face and arms look more angular. Seacrest's skinny look can be the outcome of his consistent health and fitness routine. While having a chat with People magazine in 2023, Seacrest candidly spoke about his morning routine. "I do get up in the morning, put on my UGG slippers, and I go grab my coffee beans and I make my coffee," Seacrest shared.

Before his cup of coffee, Seacrest likes to enjoy something less common as a morning beverage. Seacrest further elaborated, "I have a shot of olive oil in the morning before my coffee every day. I find that that actually helps with weight loss and helps with your inflammation, helps with all the different systems in your body." Along with this, Seacrest strictly follows a Mediterranean diet, and his everyday meals are packed with "vegetables, fish, and salad." Speaking of the Mediterranean diet, Seacrest explained, "It speaks to me because it's fun. You look forward to it. It's fresh things, it's simple cooking. It's really just eating smart foods — simple — but you like it."