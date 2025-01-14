Is Priscilla Presley’s movie about her life with Elvis a ‘money grab’? Netizens certainly think so

“It feels like a college movie,” an insider said while talking about Sofia Coppola’s movie titled ‘Priscilla’.

Elvis Presley fans were excited about a biopic on Priscilla Presley's life. However, the Presley Family Estate and other reviewers criticized Sofia Coppola's movie, 'Priscilla,' and dubbed it a 'money grab'. The movie, allegedly produced without the estate's knowledge or consent, is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir 'Elvis and Me.' It examines the early romance between Priscilla and Elvis, with Cailee Spaeny playing the former, while Jacob Elordi plays the King of Rock and Roll.

Priscilla Presley at the South Point Hotel on November 15, 2024, in Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ethan Miller)

As reported by SheKnows, an insider opined, “It feels like a college movie. The set designs are just horrific; it’s not what Graceland looks like.” The Presley Family Estate didn’t hold back in criticizing Coppola, who both wrote and directed 'Priscilla.' The backlash was echoed by many on X (formerly Twitter). A netizen wrote, "The movie 'Priscilla' was horrible. Came across as a big money grab after the success of the Elvis movie. Mixed emotions about Priscilla now. Think she is the reason Graceland is legendary after Elvis died. But also think she cashed in on his death in years after." Meanwhile, one asked, "I'm genuinely curious, but is there a reason Elvis and the people related to him are getting movies made nowadays?"

Movie "Priscilla" was horrible. Came across as a big money grab after success of Elvis movie. Mixed emotions about Priscilla now. Think she is reason Graceland is legendary after Elvis died. But also think she cashed in on his death in years after — John (@JECar1973) May 7, 2024

A comment also read, "It's not difficult to keep making money from the late, famous former husband's status." Another held a similar opinion about Priscilla. They slammed, "That was the DUMBEST 'book'. Priscilla is a ghastly money-grubbing cult member." An insider from the Elvis estate reinforced the accusation, insisting that Priscilla is simply driven by financial gain, as reported by Page Six. The person said, “Everyone here was shocked when we read Priscilla’s release. She’s talking as if she hasn’t seen the movie and seen what a piece of garbage it is. This is just another example of Priscilla squeezing every dollar out of her relationship with Elvis and not caring about the ramifications.”

Im genuinely curious, but is there a reason elvis and the people in relation to him are getting movies made nowadays? — Jamie (@julursis) October 4, 2023

Priscilla, dismissing the criticism, praised both Coppola and the film. She said, “I am very excited to see the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola. She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.” The film offers an insight into their private lives at Graceland and is based on their notorious love story, which spans from their first meeting, when Priscilla was a teenager, to their troubled marriage.

But it's not difficult to keep making money from the late, famous former husband's status. — 𝙈𝙧 𝙍𝙖𝙟👑 (@rajmuker) September 4, 2023

The film's intimate sequences are shown from her perspective. Coppola, the director, was in close contact with Priscilla throughout the production to ensure accuracy, as reported by Radio Times. For example, the film explores why Priscilla gave birth to Lisa Marie while wearing a full face of makeup, complete with her signature double lashes, before heading to the hospital.