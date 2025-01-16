Is Maurice Benard leaving 'General Hospital'? Sonny's massive health scare sparks concern

Death seems to loom its shadow over Port Charles, as many characters have recently been killed off on 'General Hospital' over the past few months

‘General Hospital’ fans are on edge after the latest episodes hinted at a dramatic turn for Sonny Corinthos, played by Maurice Benard. As a key figure on the show for over three decades, Sonny’s recent health scare has left fans wondering if the mob boss might soon be saying goodbye to Port Charles. The drama unfolded during the December 30 episode when Sonny collapsed while working out at the gym. This happened shortly after an intense conversation with Alexis Davis about their daughter, Kristina. Alexis expressed concerns over Sonny’s decision to give Kristina control of Charlie’s Pub, warning that it could make her a target for Sonny’s enemies or even federal investigators.

By the end of the episode, Sonny’s health became the central theme as he clutched his chest and collapsed, leaving the fans shocked and speculating about his future. Was it a heart attack? Is stress finally catching up to him? Or something even more serious? As per the head writers of the show, Chris Van Etten and Elizabeth Korte, this health crisis marks a turning point for Sonny. They explained that Sonny will soon face an “existential crisis,” forcing him to reevaluate both his personal life and his role as a mob boss. “Sonny [Maurice Benard] is hit with an existential crisis that has him re-examining his personal and professional lives. He’ll be forced to make a big decision about his future; and anything that impacts the reigning mob boss of Port Charles will impact everyone on the canvas,” according to TV Insider.

This isn’t the first time that fans have speculated about Sonny leaving the mob. Over the years, Sonny has struggled with the danger his life in the mob poses to his family and friends. Yet, he’s always managed to justify staying in power, convinced that someone worse could take his place if he steps down. Benard has spoken before about the challenges of a storyline where his character leaves the mob. In a past interview with Soap Opera Digest, he made it clear that such a story would be difficult to execute in a meaningful way.

Benard also suggested that removing Sonny from the mob didn’t make much sense unless it became an extensive issue and occurred gradually. He said, “Well, it’s not feasible unless you do it like a character study, and you do it for a long period of time and it’s great. It doesn’t work otherwise, because you know you’re just going to go right back into it. And the reality is, like, I’m doing these scenes now, and I like the way they’re writing it.”

Maurice Benard attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on December 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Benard also defended why Sonny stays in the mob, explaining that his character’s justification is tied to protecting Port Charles from worse criminals. “Sonny's point is, who would you rather have running Port Charles, a bad guy, or me? A worse guy, or me? Someone from one of the other five families who's really bad, or me? That’s the way I have to justify it,” he said. With Sonny’s current health scare raising questions about his future, fans are reflecting on Benard's comments. If Sonny does leave the mob, the storyline will need to tackle these deep moral and practical dilemmas to truly do justice to the character’s legacy. For now, viewers are left wondering if Sonny’s collapse will finally push him to make a major life change, or if he’ll ultimately find a way to stay in control.