Inside Matthew Gray Gubler's relationship status as he reprises iconic role on 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'

Here's an exciting news for all you 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' fans

Matthew Gray Gubler is officially returning to 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'. After playing fan-favorite Dr. Spencer Reid from 2005 to 2020, the actor will appear in one episode of season 18. Gubler’s absence from the revival has left fans eagerly awaiting his comeback, and the news has sparked renewed interest in the star’s personal life.

As Gubler returns to the spotlight, fans wonder whether the actor is single or married. Known for keeping his private life under wraps, Gubler’s relationship status remains a hot topic as we gear up for his emotional return to the 'Criminal Minds' universe.

Is Matthew Gray Gubler single?

Matthew Gray Gubler, 44, has managed to keep his love life incredibly private. Over the years, he’s been romantically linked to a few famous names, like Taylor Swift and Kat Dennings, but Gubler has never confirmed any current relationships.

For fans hoping for a peek into his personal world, he remains as tight-lipped as ever. Despite the speculation, Gubler has described himself as a romantic at heart in past interviews, which only makes fans more eager to know if he’s found 'the one.' But for now, it seems Gubler is focused on his work, including his much-awaited return to 'Criminal Minds'.

Matthew Gray Gubler's 'Criminal Minds' return comes with a twist

A still from 'Criminal Minds' (Primevideo)

After missing the first two seasons of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution', Gubler is finally stepping back into Reid’s shoes, even if it’s only for one episode. Showrunner Erica Messer shared how much the team has wanted him back but explained that timing was the biggest challenge. “It just hasn’t worked out timing-wise. I can’t speak to [season 3] because we’re not there yet. But it’s not for lack of trying,” Messer said, as reported by the Us Magazine.

Reid’s absence on the show has been explained by him being away on a special assignment with Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney). While fans haven’t seen him, Messer made it clear that the character is still an important part of the team. “We can’t not acknowledge who’s not here because they’re huge parts of why we’re all still here,” she said.

With 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' now streaming on Paramount+, we can't wait to see Gubler return, if only for a brief moment, and already are hoping for more. For more such updates, stay tuned to MEAWW.