'American Idol’ under fire as fans ask if live voting could give some contestants an unfair edge

With the competition getting tougher with each episode, viewers are voting to save their favorites on 'American Idol'

ABC's 'American Idol' Season 27 is capturing viewers' hearts with captivating performances from contestants. As the season now heads into the Top 8, the competition is growing tougher with each episode. While the journey continues, the fate of the participants also hangs in the balance, with live voting playing a major role in securing their future on the show. However, the question still stands about the credibility of the system, promoting questions about whether the Live Voting System is legitimate.

Viewers can vote for their favorite contestant in three ways on 'American Idol.' First, visit AmericanIdol.com/vote, register, sign in, select your contestant, assign up to 10 votes per contestant, and click Save, as per Parade. Alternatively, download the official 'American Idol' app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, create an account, sign in, click 'Go to Vote Now,' select your artist, assign votes, and click Save. Lastly, you can text the contestant's voting number to '21523,' with numbers displayed during each performance.

The voting now happens in real time on 'American Idol,' with no official results show after performances. Instead of a separate episode for results, viewers must vote immediately after the performance episode during the East Coast airing, as eliminations are now quicker and happen live. The live voting system allows viewers to vote during the East Coast airing of the show, with just under two hours to cast votes before the final commercial break, per Collider. This real-time voting system means no results show, making contestants wait anxiously as their votes are tallied live. Many contestants also promote voting through their own social media, ensuring fans are aware of how and when to cast their votes.

Additionally, fans also shared their skepticism about the Live Voting System under a Reddit post. A fan said, "I think it being a popularity contest is the point," while another noted, "Im always worried the last singer is leaving by default.. some people vote for their favorites but some people don’t watch every single episode and just vote for the best performance.. and it ruins it." Another remarked, "Hate this format too. It’s simply not fair and it’s not about the actual vocal talent anymore." An agitated fan pointed fingers at the Voting system and said, "I agree. I get that most people are going to vote for their favorites regardless of how they perform, but it does feel unfair to those who perform at the end of the show just on the off chance they have such a great performance that people may want to throw some votes their way."

Notably, the live voting format on 'American Idol' has also created uncertainty about its fairness, particularly because it offers a short window for voting, which makes the quality of each contestant's performance more crucial than ever. Fans who have a clear favorite will vote for them no matter how they perform, while others, like the writer, tend to wait until the end of the show to base their votes on that night's performances. This creates potential bias, as some fans may tune in late and only see certain performances, which can influence their vote. The 'pimp slot,' or the last performance of the night, often goes to a standout contestant, which gives them a higher chance of staying in the competition, as it is the final performance before voting ends.

Although the system has been criticized for possible biases in voting, it is legally fair, and issues like voting scandals from the past are less common today. The live voting setup ensures viewers remain engaged and encourages higher ratings for ABC. In the end, while some people remain skeptical about its fairness, the live voting format largely benefits the show, keeping viewers coming back, which also helps in increasing audience interaction, where fans are urged to vote quickly each week to support their favorite contestants.