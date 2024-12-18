Kristin Cavallari shoots her shot with ‘Yellowstone’ actor despite massive age gap

Kristin Cavallari, whose romance with TikTok star Mark Estes ended in February 2024, reveals about her 'Forever Crush'

Kristin Cavallari is surely wearing her heart on her sleeve as the reality TV star’s latest confession is making major headlines. Cavallari, who finalized her divorce from Jay Cutler in 2022, started dating TikTok star Mark Estes in February 2024.

However, the couple ultimately broke up in September, with reports suggesting that their 13-year age gap played a role in the split. Not wasting any time, Cavallari has now made her move, openly declaring her admiration for a 'Yellowstone' actor.

Which 'Yellowstone' star is Kristin Cavallari's crush?

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (Facebook/@kevincostner&modernwest)

Cavallari playfully hinted at her interest in Kevin Costner during an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' session on Sunday, December 15. When a fan asked if she would date the 'Yellowstone' star, she responded, "Give him my number," adding, "Forever crush." Despite their significant 32-year age gap, Cavallari didn't shy away from revealing her true feelings for Costner.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Cavallari's statements have made headlines. The 'Let's Be Honest' host has also been candid about her dating history. She has revealed her brief romance with Nick Lachey and Morgan Wallen, which her close friend Justin Anderson spilled in a viral TikTok.

Kevin Costner divorced his wife Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner finalized his divorce from wife of 20 years Christine Baumgartner in February 2024. (Getty Images/@mikecoppola)

Costner is also single as the 'Yellowstone' star finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in February 2024. The couple was married for nearly 20 years. Reflecting on the split, Costner said, "It was powerful. It hurt. But I go forward. I have no choice. My children are looking at me, so I can't wilt like a daisy. I have to go forward. I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are," in a conversation with CBS Mornings.

Costner also had caught up in the dating rumors with singer Jewel. The man addressed the dating rumors and clarified that they are just close friends on The Howard Stern Show.