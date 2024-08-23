Is Kailyn Lowry engaged? ‘Teen Mom’ alum spills the tea on her relationship with beau Elijah Scott

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Kailyn Lowry, a former star of 'Teen Mom 2' has announced her engagement to boyfriend Elijah Scott, shortly after the birth of their twins. The MTV star revealed the news during the Thursday, August 22 episode of the 'Coffee Convos' podcast after her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, noticed a large diamond ring on her finger. "Are you married?" Chrisley questioned to which Kailyn replied, "No, I'm not married. This is the ring that they give you before you get married.”

The mother of seven explained that she chose not to make a formal announcement about their engagement because she couldn't pinpoint a specific moment when Scott proposed. Kailyn mentioned that Scott always asked, "When are we going to get married?" but never "taking him seriously." “I was just like, ‘We’ll play this by ear. I’ll let you know, if you have a ring one day, we’ll reevaluate," she further added. “And then one day he just showed up with a ring,” she continued. In response to the recent proposal, the reality star shared that Scott decided not to propose traditionally since they had both been married before.

'Teen Mom' alum Kailyn Lowry is engaged to her boyfriend Elijah Scott (Instagram/@kaillowry)

How did Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott meet?

During an episode of the 'Barely Famous' podcast, Kailyn Lowry revealed that the pair's initial encounter was quite straightforward and unremarkable, they happened to live next door to each other in Delaware. “I had already bought my house and moved into my house before I knew that this was your house,” she shared.

Kailyn and Scott began their romantic relationship in 2022, and since then, they have built a beautiful family together. In late 2023, they joyfully welcomed twins, Valley and Verse, further adding to their growing household.

Kailyn Lowry and 'Teen Mom 2' star Elijah Scott were neighbors in Delaware (Instagram/@kaillowry)

What does Elijah Scott do for a living?

Kailyn Lowry's fiance, Elijah Scott, currently works as a construction worker, demonstrating his skills in the building industry. In addition to his construction career, he has experience in the automotive field, having previously owned a business called Scott Auto & Motorcycle Repair, according to reports from Yahoo. However, there is some uncertainty regarding his current involvement with the business, as it is unclear whether he is still actively working there or has shifted his focus entirely to his construction career.

Furthermore, before venturing into the realms of auto repair and construction, Scott served his country in the US Army. His time in the military provided him with valuable experiences and skills that likely contributed to his strong work ethic and dedication in his civilian life.

Kailyn Lowry's fiance, Elijah Scott served in the US Army (Instagram/@kaillowry)

'Teen Mom' alum Kailyn Lowry was previously married to Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry was married to Javi Marroquin from 2012 until their divorce in 2017. During their marriage, they welcomed a son named Lincoln, who is now 10 years old. This period of Kailyn's life was marked by both personal growth and challenges as she navigated the complexities of motherhood and her relationship with Javi.

On the other hand, Elijah Scott was previously married to Kayla Brooke, with their union lasting from 2018 to 2020. Although their relationship was brief, it was a significant chapter in Elijah's life, marked by its own set of ups and downs.