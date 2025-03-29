When Justin Bieber wanted to 'protect' Billie Eilish amid Diddy scandal: "I don't want her to..."

"If she [Billie] ever needs me I'm going to be here for her," Justin Bieber told Zane Lowe in an interview.

Justin Bieber is shedding light on his horrific experiences in the entertainment industry! During a heartfelt 2020 Apple Music conversation with Zane Lowe, the Canadian native who rose to prominence in his teens candidly spoke about the hardships he faced during his musical career and ended up getting emotional. While chit-chatting with the Daily Star, Bieber couldn't hold back his tears and stated that he endured some moments of betrayal and loneliness. "It was hard for me being [in] the music industry and being that young and not knowing where to turn and everyone, you know, telling me they loved me, and, you know, just turn your back on you in a second," Bieber shared, as per the Irish Star.

In the same interview, the 'That Should Be Me' hitmaker mentioned that he's protective of the Grammy winner Billie Eilish and specified that he would always be there for her if she ever needed his guidance or support. Bieber further elaborated, "If she [Billie] ever needs me I'm going to be here for her... but, yeah, just protecting those moments because people take for granted... encounters... and... I just want to protect her."

At the end of the day, Bieber had nothing but good things to say about the 'Bad Guy' crooner and wished the best for her. In addition to this, Bieber also specified that he wouldn't want Eilish to encounter the same struggles that he faced during his early career. Bieber went on to say, "I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody." After learning about Bieber's sorrowful memories, even the interviewee Lowe appeared sad. For the unversed, let us share with you that Eilish had had a similar musical journey to Bieber. Eilish shot to fame at a young age with her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' which was released in 2019.

While having a conversation with Lowe, Bieber avoided discussing his former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs who had been arrested by the cops on September 16, 2024, on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Lately, many videos of Bieber and Combs have resurfaced online. In one of the videos, Bieber can be seen spending 48 hours with Combs."He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose… but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. I have been given custody of him. He’s signed to Usher, and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. I don’t have legal guardianship of him but for the next 48 hours he’s with me, and we’re gonna go full crazy," Combs said, as per the NZ Herald.

When Combs questioned Bieber about what he wanted to do for the next 48 hours, the 'Baby' singer replied, "Let’s just get some girls, let’s go hang out with some girls.” At that point in time, Combs seemed happy with Bieber's answer and exclaimed, "A man after my heart—that’s what I’m talkin’ bout." After Combs' sex crimes scandal, many fans rushed to the comments section of the video. One user commented, "This has aged horribly.” Another user wrote, "The fact this is out in the open for 14 years and nobody questioned it until now is crazy,” while a third user penned, "Forty-eight hours with Diddy sounds like a horror movie."