Is 'Ice Age' 6 in the works? Sid voice actor John Leguizamo reveals exciting details

While everyone thought the 'Ice Age' franchise was wrapped up, John Leguizamo dropped an exciting update out the blue

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: I'm sure everyone has watched at least one 'Ice Age' movie while growing up, and let's be honest, Sid is probably everyone's favorite character from the movies! The franchise has grown a lot since the first movie came out in 2002. It now includes five movies, some spin-off films, and even a short series.

Now, it seems that the franchise is set to continue with a sixth installment, according to John Leguizamo, who voices Sid the Sloth in the movies. This news comes as no surprise, given the franchise's massive success, which has seen it gross almost one billion dollars at the box office and over six billion dollars in total revenues. Although Disney has yet to officially announce any details, this news comes after the release of the Disney+ film 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' and the short series 'Ice Age: Scrats Tales', which suggests that Disney is not yet done with exploring the world of 'Ice Age'.

John Leguizamo shares exciting update on 'Ice Age' 6

A still from 'Ice Age: Collision Course (@disney)

John Leguizamo, the voice of Sid, revealed that 'Ice Age 6' is in the works during his appearance on the NPR quiz show 'Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me'. He also shared some fun facts about voicing Sid and how kids react when he does the voice in person. We haven't heard an official announcement from Disney yet but John's confirmation gives us hope that we'll see more of our favorite prehistoric friends soon. We're still waiting for details like the title, plot, and whether it will hit theaters or go straight to Disney+ like the spin-off movie 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' which was bombarded with negative reviews during its premiere. Fingers crossed, Let's hope we get an official confirmation from Disney so we can prepare ourselves for a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

John Leguizamo's 'Ice Age 6' update takes the internet by storm

Many users stormed to X to share their excitement and show some love and support for the franchise with one of them saying, "I’m all for it. Will be the first 'Ice Age' I can watch with my 2 and 4-year-olds at the movie theatre," while another wrote, "Yes, I will watch it without a doubt!"

"Exciting news! Can't wait to see what 'Ice Age 6' brings," shared a user. "Wasn't expecting this. But yeah this is awesome. Used to watch it in my childhood. Feeling nostalgic," commented an excited fan.

