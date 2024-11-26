Internet has one question as Oscar-winning $378M blockbuster gets surprise sequel update after 16 years

Fans only have one burning question after the Oscar-winning 'Slumdog Millionaire' gets an unexpected sequel

A sequel to 'Slumdog Millionaire', the Oscar-winning global phenomenon, is officially in the works. The announcement comes 16 years after Danny Boyle’s acclaimed 2008 film swept eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and grossed over $378 million worldwide.

The original 'Slumdog Millionaire' followed Jamal, a boy from the slums of Mumbai, as his life’s struggles and triumphs converged in an improbable winning streak on India’s 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'

Bridge7 set to co-produce 'Slumdog Millionaire' sequel

A still from 'Slumdog Millionaire' (Netflix)

The sequel will be produced by Bridge7, the Los Angeles-based production house co-founded by Swati Shetty and Grant Kessman, in collaboration with the U.K.’s Celador, the original co-producer of the film. Bridge7’s founders Swati Shetty and Grant Kessman highlighted the timeless appeal of Slumdog Millionaire, describing it as a narrative that "bridges entertainment with profound human experiences."

Their new production company, known for championing diverse and universal stories, aims to extend the impact of the original movie while exploring new dimensions of Jamal’s journey. Paul Smith, chairman of Celador International, expressed his enthusiasm, calling the sequel "the next chapter of Jamal’s journey of discovery."

With Celador’s backing and Shetty’s expertise—bolstered by her work on acclaimed projects like Umrika—the sequel promises to build on the legacy of its predecessor while introducing fresh perspectives.

Internet slams Bridge7 for 'unwanted' 'Slumdog Millionaire' sequel

A still from 'Slumdog Millionaire' (Netflix)

Many fans took to X to express their frustration over making sequels for films that don't need one. One user wrote, "Not a single person on this planet wants this," while another added, "This movie is so good, hopefully, they dont mess up the sequel."

not a single person on this planet wants this — harv (@harvv) November 25, 2024

this movie is so good, hopefully they dont mess up the sequel — GHOST (@ghostaof) November 25, 2024

"The question is, are they going to bring back the same characters and show where they are today, or just tell another story of a different character winning the same game show," questioned one fan. "First one was perfect….don’t know if this needs a sequel IMO," shared a fan.

The question is, are they going to bring back the same characters and show where they are today, or just tell another story of a different character winning the same game show. — OurMovieGuide (@OurMovieGuide) November 25, 2024

first one was perfect….don’t know if this needs a sequel imo. — 𝙈illionaire. (@sirmillionaire_) November 25, 2024

"No no please don't spoil this movie," commented one fan. "Why?" asked another fan.

No no please don't spoil this movie — jais🖤 (@madhujaiswal858) November 25, 2024