Internet can't keep calm as iconic duo teases return for a ‘Boy Band’ movie after $1.3B hit

Ryan Reynolds, who is not just starring but also producing and writing the film, says he’s determined to make it something special

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are back together, this time for a heartfelt movie called 'Boy Band'. Known for their hilarious banter off-screen and unbeatable chemistry on it, the duo is swapping superhero suits for a story about fame, friendship, and second chances. The film will follow former boy band members now in their 40s and 50s, trying to figure out who they are and piece their lives back together after the spotlight fades.

Ryan Reynolds, who is not just starring but also producing and writing the film, says he’s determined to make it something special. Jackman, fresh off working with Reynolds on 'Deadpool & Wolverine', is fully on board, excited to tackle a story that’s equal parts funny and moving, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

What is 'Boy Band' about?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Reynolds shared that 'Boy Band' is still in the writing phase. The first draft was written by Jesse Andrews, the mind behind 'Me and Earl' and 'Dying Girl', but now Reynolds is taking the reins. “Now I’m on my lonesome,” he said. He wants to keep the budget small and focus on the story, not big-name salaries. “This feels like it needs to have an extremely modest budget, and one that wouldn’t be all about going to pay above-the-line actors,” Reynolds explained.

The idea behind the movie seems deeply personal. Reynolds described how many boy band members went through difficult times after their fame faded. “A lot of members of boy bands, and there are a lot of them, had managers who left them high and dry," he said. "It creates a kind of arrested cultural development. They’re forever associated with that period of time in their lives.”

Jackman couldn’t say enough about how much he loves working with Reynolds. “I’ve never worked with a producer who is in the shit and making it better every day and in every way throughout the process quite like Ryan,” he said. For Reynolds, the heart of this project is joy. “The north star for me as a producer is joy,” he explained.

Fans go gaga over Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's reunion for 'Boy Band'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Many fans cannot hold their excitement for 'Boy Band' as one one them shared, "We won i wanna see them singing together again," while another wrote, "I love this!!!!!" "Yes, I would pay to see that. I assume it will be terribly funny. And I will be drunk so it’s a perfect combo," added another.

We won 😭😭 i wanna see them singing together again pic.twitter.com/Qx6Od1MWxR — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) December 13, 2024

Yes, I would pay to see that. I assume it will be terribly funny.

And I will be drunk so it’s a perfect combo. — Sir Jean Luc Connery (@JeanLucConnery) December 13, 2024

"This gonna be peak," commented one fan while another added, "Bring it on your Marvellous boys Ryan and Huge."

This gonna be peak — Sepzeno⚡️ (@SepzenoOfficial) December 13, 2024

Bring it on your Marvellous boys Ryan and Huge. — SurajDK (@Kantsurya880Dk) December 13, 2024

"I can’t wait for the series of random movies we are going to get from these two in the next 10 years," wrote an excited fan.

I can’t wait for the series of random movies we are going to get from these two in the next 10 years — Nova (@CryptoNova_) December 13, 2024

With their combined talent and passion, 'Boy Band' seems like a promising story full of humor, heart, and hope. We can look forward to watching these two bring a touching and relatable story to life, showing that it’s never too late to rediscover yourself.

Disclaimer: This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.