Inside tragic death of Frank Fritz: 'American Pickers' star dies at 60

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz has sadly died at the age of 60, two years after suffering a stroke. He faced a difficult recovery and was hospitalized four times in 2022 and 2023 due to pneumonia and seizures. Frank was confined to a wheelchair, and a ramp was installed at his Iowa farmhouse to improve accessibility.

At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his loved ones, including his 'American Pickers' co-star Mike Wolfe. Mike took to his Facebook to announce Frank's death and wrote, "This is a very tough announcement to make Frank passed away last night around 7:30 he was surrounded by myself, Mike Wolfe made a high speed to get back here from Nashville and other friends." Frank was unable to move the right side of his body and required round-the-clock care in his final days. Mike urged fans to show kindness, acknowledging it was a difficult time for Frank's friends and family. He concluded the post while appreciating the love and support that fans had given Frank throughout the year.

'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz received heartfelt tributes from his friends

'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz's beloved friends and his co-stars were left heartbroken after the actor's death. Frank received a series of touching tributes from his friends and co-stars including Danielle Colby. She shared a series of behind-the-scenes fun moments she had with Frank.

Alongside the photos, she wrote, "Frank, I will miss your ability to make everyone laugh, your love for talking tattoos, your epic collections but what I will miss the most are those little glimpses of vulnerability from time to time." Danielle added, "Frank, you loved your cat and your momma and we bonded on those things. You will be missed for all of these reasons and so many more. Rest in Peace Road Dog."

Frank Fritz's close friend filed for conservatorship after his stroke

'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz's close friends have reportedly filed for a conservatorship after the actor suffered a stroke in 2022. MidWestOne Bank, acting as conservator, demanded access to Frank's finances, claiming he needed skilled and long-term nursing care at the time.

The court has ordered Frank's finances to be managed by MidWestOne Bank, with his close friend Chris Davis appointed as his guardian. The bank assured to invest Frank's money and collections to generate income including replenishing Frank's Iowa antique store, Frank Fritz Finds.

Was 'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz married?

'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz was never married and had a tumultuous love life. However, he often faced wedding rumors especially after he shared his ex-girlfriend Diann's family photo. He shared a photo of Diann's daughter Paige, and Paige's daughter Eulalia while referring to the baby as his "granddaughter."

However, he later dispelled the wedding rumors, stating that although he wasn't married yet, "Diann's family is my family. It is great being Grandpa Frank! I love my girls." He had been in a relationship with Diann for years and planned to marry her. He even purchased a new house to move in together; however, Diann was allegedly unfaithful. Ultimately, Frank and Diann ended their relationship in 2019.