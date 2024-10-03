Inside the tragic death of Kim Dorsey: ‘Dateline' delves into the web of lies that led to brutal murder

Kim Dorsey was married to firefighter Derrick

Warning: Graphic content, readers' discretion advised

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA: Oxygen's 'Dateline: The Smoking Gun' is returning for Season 2 with the brutal murder of Kim Dorsey. Kim was found dead on her bedroom floor on October 28, 2012, after her husband, Derrick Dorsey, returned home after working a 24-hour shift. The victim's hands were tied and she had been badly beaten.

The Oxygen show will explore the detailed investigation of the murder where the police believed that the murder was a robbery gone wrong. However, the investigators reopened the case after they received an anonymous tip that Lance Eugene Kirkpatrick had admitted to killing Kim. Lance notably worked for Derrick's construction company and had previously lived with the couple.

He knew that Kim kept a key under a statue on their front porch and broke into the house to steal something from the house to pay off a drug debt. Lance was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and rape after his DNA was found inside Kim. He reportedly punched Kim multiple times in the face with his fist, leading to blood in both of her eyes. Lance admitted to killing Kim during the trial but claimed it was an accident.

Lance Eugene Kirkpatrick killed Kim Dorsey in 2012 (Facebook/@JacksonvilleSheriffsOffice)

Who was Kim Dorsey?

Kim Dorsey is a wife, mother, and businesswoman living a happily married life in Jacksonville, Florida with her husband, Derrick Dorsey. She was a certified general contractor and owned her own construction business. Additionally, she worked as the Director of Training for the Quality Assurance Department of Inspection Depot.

She completed a civil engineering degree from the University of North Florida and worked hard for all her accomplishments. Kim was a gracious, caring, smart, strong, and independent woman. She has been married for years and has three children, Dexter, Gracie, and Duncan.

Kim Dorsey is a wife, mother, and businesswoman (YouTube/@DatelineNBC)

Kim Dorsey's husband Derrick tearfully testified against Lance Eugene Kirkpatrick

Kim Dorsey's husband Derrick Dorsey appeared in front of the court and testified against Lance Eugene Kirkpatrick demanding his death sentence. He tearfully claimed that his wife Kim and her murderer Lance would end up in very different places in the afterlife. He claimed, "If there is a heaven for my beloved Kim, then there must be a hell for LJ."

Lance seemingly didn't regret his actions and smiled while rolling his eyes at Derrick's comment. However, Derrick admitted to cheating on Kim with multiple women and claimed that Lance helped set him up with some of those women. He tearfully noted, "I was unfaithful and did not give her the love and respect she deserved."

Kim Dorsey's husband Derrick tearfully testified against Lance Eugene Kirkpatrick (YouTube/@DatelineNBC)

Where is Kim Dorsey's husband Derrick now?

Derrick Dorsey was left devastated after his wife Kim Dorsey's murder. Derrick continued living in the house where his wife was killed. However, he tore down and rebuilt the bedroom where his wife's body was found to get rid of all the blood. The place is now dubbed as a 'murder house'.

'Dateline: The Smoking Gun' will provide information about his current life, which is already available on his social media profile. Derrick began a relationship with Tracy Riley in 2015 and displayed their whirlwind romance on Facebook. However, he has since separated from Tracy and started dating Aurika Anderson. The couple got engaged in April and exchanged vows in July 2023.

Kim Dorsey and Derrick have been married for years (YouTube/@DatelineNBC)

