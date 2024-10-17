Inside the mind of the 'UPS Killer': How Jason Scott's entire life led to Karissa and Karen Lofton's door

'Dateline: The Smoking Gun' explores Karissa and Karen Lofton's murders

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, MARYLAND: Jason Scott was sentenced to 100 years in prison after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 42-year-old nurse Delores Dewitt and her 20-year-old daughter, Ebony, a student, in March 2009. With an Alford plea, Jason did not admit guilt but acknowledged the strength of the evidence against him. In exchange for the plea, he had three other murder charges dropped.

This includes the shootings of 45-year-old Karen Lofton and her 16-year-old daughter, Karissa, in their locked home, as well as Vilma Butler, who was fatally shot before setting her house on fire. He was dubbed as the "mother-daughter killer" after killing five women in Prince George's County. Oxygen's 'Dateline: The Smoking Gun: The Unusual Suspect', which airs on Thursday, October 17, explores Lofton's murder and how a "spooky house" and a leaf led investigators to uncover the cold-blooded serial killer.

Karen Lofton and Karissa were murdered in 2009 (@oxygen)

Who is Jason Scott?

From a distance, investigators did not suspect Jason Scott to be a potential serial killer. A former UPS worker and the son of a retired D.C. school teacher and federal government employee, he initially seemed unremarkable. Prince George’s County homicide detective Tony Schartner remarked that he did not believe Jason was "that type" of person capable of strangling two women. In fact, Jason would whisper in the detective's ear, fearing that his words might be recorded.

Interestingly, while working at UPS, Jason tracked his victims using a computer. His methods were so intricate that an FBI profiler initially concluded that the Lofton murders and the Dewitt murders were unrelated. Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks described him as "very intelligent, without emotion, [and with] no remorse whatsoever," according to NBC Washington.

In addition to being charged with the murders, Jason had up to 50 burglaries and nine home invasions linked to his name. In one disturbing case, prosecutors stated that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl. Authorities also reported that he stole guns and sold them on the street. Prosecutors labeled him a "professional criminal."

Jason Scott was sentenced to 100 years in prison for multiple charges (@nbc)

How did Jason Scott murder Karissa and Karen Lofton?

On January 26, 2009, a desperate 911 call revealed the voice of a woman claiming she was bleeding to death. When police arrived at Karen Lofton’s home, they discovered that both she and her daughter, Karissa, had been fatally shot in their bedrooms. The mother and daughter had no apparent enemies, and there were no signs of forced entry. Only an open window, believed to be Jason's point of access. Notably, no valuables were taken, and investigators found no fingerprints or DNA evidence left by the perpetrator. It became clear that Jason was a stranger to the victims, committing the murders without a clear motive.

Jason was a meticulous killer, executing his crimes with precision. He wore gloves and silenced his phone during the acts. He even watched crime shows that provided him with insights into how to commit the perfect murder. His subsequent victims, Delores Dewitt and her daughter, Ebony, were strangled to death and left in a burning car, marking a shift in his method of killing. This change misled investigators into thinking the murders were unrelated. Jason also tracked the homes of his victims using his part-time job at UPS. He employed his computer skills to research law enforcement forensic procedures, helping him cover his tracks. Disturbingly, even videos of his victims were found recorded from outside their windows.

Karissa Lofton called 911 after being shot (@nbc)

How was Jason Scott caught?

While Jason was considered smart in his approach, he left behind crucial evidence during his crimes. After setting fire to the car where he abandoned the Dewitts, bits of denim fabric and a leaf from a beech tree were found, despite the blaze. Jason was later called in for a proffer interview, where he provided information that made him a prime suspect in the case. Digging deeper into his background revealed troubling details.

His UPS coworker, Marcus Hunter, confirmed Jason's involvement in the several break-ins, disclosing that Jason would often take a spare car key during home invasions. This practice allowed him access to a vehicle if needed during a robbery. Hunter then informed investigators that Jason would split the haul after a burglary at a vacant mansion which he referred to as the “spooky house.”

He even provided the address of his hideout, prompting authorities to rush there for a search. Upon arrival, Detective Tony Schartner immediately noticed that the grounds of the “spooky house” were “covered in beech trees.” Cops investigated the area and uncovered charred bits of hair and fabric, which were later confirmed to match evidence recovered from the bodies of the Dewitts, ultimately leading to Jason.

Mother-daughter Karen and Karissa Lofton were killed in their own home (@nbc)

Karissa Lofton's family felt 'no scab on our wounds' after Jason's sentencing

In September, Jason pleaded under the Alford doctrine in connection with the Dewitt slayings. However, the news only disappointed the Lofton family. Kirkland Lofton, Karissa's father, expressed that he is not “100 percent” sure that Jason killed his daughter and ex-wife, as per The Washington Post. On the other hand, Karen Price, Kirkland Lofton’s sister, believes Jason did the crime but stated that “there’s no scab on our wounds. There’s just nothing.” She added, “He is going to serve time, but we don’t feel he is serving time for Karen and Karissa."

Jason Scott pleaded under the Alford doctrine (@nbc)

'Dateline: The Smoking Gun' debuted on Thursday, October 3 at 8 pm ET/PT on Oxygen.