Hugh Grant recalls ‘bizarre’ moment Drew Barrymore kissed him for 10 minutes straight: "I get up to..."

Drew Barrymore is spilling the beans on her wild makeout session with Hugh Grant! During a May 2021 episode of her talk show 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Barrymore took a trip down memory lane, reminding Grant of the time they kissed for nearly 10 minutes after running into each other at a New York City restaurant years ago. As per a report by Business Insider, Barrymore told Grant, "I don't think we've ever talked about this. I'd had a few drinks, and I walked in, and I ran into you, and instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar, and I fully started kissing you."

An amused Grant replied, "Yes, I remember that." At that point, the '50 First Dates' actress funnily imitated Grant's facial expression and recalled that Grant told her, "You've never greeted me that way before." Barrymore also stated that Grant changed his tune quickly. "And then you had a second thought, and you were like, 'You know, I'm not hating this.' And then we flirted, and then we were like, 'OK, yeah, bye! See you soon,'" Barrymore added.

Later in the episode, the 'Notting Hill' star shared his side, saying he only intended to greet his 'Music and Lyrics' co-star before the unexpected kiss. "It was really bizarre. I was very drunk as well, and I was with some very nice but not drunk studio executives from L.A., and they were very surprised. Someone said, 'Oh, there's Drew Barrymore.' I get up to say hi, and then we make-out for 10 minutes, and then I sit down again, and we go and talk about the script," Grant recalled.

The duo also talked about Barrymore sending Grant a supportive letter after his 1995 public scandal. She first asked if he remembered their initial meeting and reminded him that she had written to him before they met in person. "Oh my god, you did, you were so nice! It was during the dark days of my Divine Brown scandal, that I was just an idiot. I was a grown-up idiot who got caught by the police," Grant remembered, as per People magazine.

The 'Love Actually' actor further added, "I was back in England with 5,000 members of the press around the borders of my farm and I opened a letter, from you, that was very supportive and nice, and it was very cheering up and I thought, 'I love Drew Barrymore.' Words of support from an actress I didn't know in Hollywood was lovely, so, you will always have a place in my heart." For those unaware, Grant was arrested in June 1995 for 'lewd conduct' with sex worker Divine Brown, whose real name is Marie Thompson. The actor was caught receiving oral sex in his car on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard. At the time, he was in a relationship with 'Gossip Girl' actress Elizabeth Hurley. However, he was later fined $1,000 and required to enroll in an AIDS education program, as per Daily Mail.